Rory McIlroy: Tiger Woods’s Achilles Injury ‘Sucks,’ Expects Another Comeback
Like most of the golf world, Rory McIlroy was disappointed to find out Tiger Woods sustained another injury.
“It sucks,” McIlroy said Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass.
The 15-time major champion revealed Tuesday that he ruptured his left Achilles during training at home and underwent surgery. There is no timeline for his return.
Woods played his final TGL match March 4 and when asked afterward if he’d play this week’s Players Championship, he said: “My heart is really not into practicing right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.” Woods’s mother died in February, causing him to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational, which Woods hosts.
Woods, who hasn’t played an official tournament since last year’s British Open, has sustained an abundance of injuries throughout his career—and in recent years.
“He doesn't have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body,” McIlroy said. “Obviously, he was trying to ramp up to get ready for Augusta, and Achilles surgeries obviously aren't fun. Hoping he’s in good spirits and hoping he’s doing O.K.”
Now, there might be another iteration of a Woods comeback.
“We obviously won’t see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026,” McIlroy said.
Considering how many times the 49-year-old has returned from injuries, McIlroy believes Woods is looking forward to getting back on the golf course as he expects to make a full recovery.
“He’ll try,” McIlroy said. “I know he’ll try. But that's a question for him, not for me. I obviously don’t know what’s in his head. But judging by prior behavior, he’ll definitely try.”