Scottie Scheffler and His Son Bennett Shared Sweetest Moment After British Open Win
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler put the finishing touches on his fourth major title and first British Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday afternoon.
Scheffler is now just a U.S. Open away from the career grand slam, which would put him amongst the greats in the game of golf.
Scheffler has set the bar as the best player in the world over the last few years, but he's made his faith and family his priority when asked about the importance of golf in his life by the media.
That couldn't have been more evident than on Sunday afternoon, just off the 18th green. Moments after Scheffler accepted the Claret Jug as the Champion Golfer of the Year, Scheffler looked off the green as his one-year-old son, Bennett, tried to run up the steep hill on the green to celebrate with his dad.
Except Bennett didn't quite make it up the hill. It's a steep one for an infant learning how to walk. It created a sweet moment where Scottie went to help his son up the hill.
What a sweet moment for the Scheffler family, as Bennett helped celebrate his dad's win.