Scottie Scheffler Not a Fan of the Greens at the Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler has been so good that it's genuinely surprising when he doesn't win. Not marching to victory in two straight weeks would be even more shocking but through the first day-plus of the Charles Schwab Challenge, it appears the No. 1 player may find himself outside of the winner's circle once again.
Tasked with making a run on Friday after an opening-round 72 that put him six shots behind the lead and outside of the projected cutline, Scheffler had a good look at birdie on the 640-yard 11th hole and liked his putt before the pesky green decided to play defense on his charge.
The normally mild-mannered Scheffler flipped his club in the air after his attempt missed the mark and directed some anger at the putting surface.
Scheffler would go on to birdie the 13th hole and as of writing is five shots off the leaders with plenty of golf to play. It will be interesting to see how he responds to suddenly looking like a mortal amid a lot of distractions off the course.