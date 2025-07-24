Fact or Fiction: Scottie Scheffler Will Eventually Win Nine Majors
Welcome back to SI Golf’s Fact or Fiction, where we’re still jetlagged from the trip from Ireland to Minnesota.
Once again, we’re here to debate a series of statements for writers and editors to declare as “Fact” or “Fiction” along with a brief explanation. Responses may also (occasionally) be “Neutral” since there's a lot of gray area in golf.
Do you agree or disagree? Let us know on the SI Golf X account.
Scottie Scheffler’s domination continued at the British Open and he now has four major titles. To be a top-5 all-time major winner he’ll need nine, and Scheffler will get there.
Bob Harig: FICTION. He might. And I’d not be surprised. But we all thought Phil Mickelson might get there. And Rory McIlroy. And Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth. Funny things happen on the way to that many majors. What he is doing is remarkable. But winning five more—one more than double what he has now—will not be easy.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. I’m with Bob here, as I remember “the McIlroy era,” “the Spieth era,” and others who seemed primed for a big run. Scheffler is on a great roll and I’m excited to see how far he can take it. But nine majors is a big number. I’ll take the under.
Max Schreiber: FICTION: Maybe this will be an “old take exposed” one day, but with how deep the game is, it’s going to be hard to win another five. Just as Bob said, we’ve had this discussion about other stars in the past decade, and it never materialized. More major wins are definitely on the horizon for Scottie, though.
John Schwarb: FACT. Winning majors isn’t easy and we media hacks love to play this game, usually overestimating. But it’s awfully hard not to see a sustained run for the world No. 1. I can’t think of many top-of-their-sport athletes as grounded as Scheffler, and that will keep him stacking majors.
With a run of first and third at the Scottish and British Opens, New Jersey’s Chris Gotterup should be on the Ryder Cup team.
Bob Harig: FACT. There is clearly going to be some new blood on this team. And if you are going to have young, inexperienced players competing in their first-ever Ryder Cup, you might as well have someone who went head-to-head with Rory McIlroy in Scotland and held his own in his first ever British Open..
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. If Capt. Bradley is picking his team today, Gotterup is a strong choice. But a lot can happen over the upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs—Gotterup can solidify his spot or play his way back off the team..
Max Schreiber: FICTION: As a New Jerseyan, I’d love to see it. And his ability with the driver makes it an interesting discussion. But two weeks ago, he didn’t have a top 10 all season. Let's see how he fares the next five weeks, and if he plays well, then he should be selected. But right now the sample size is too small.
John Schwarb: FACT. This doesn’t feel like a year where the team will just be filled out by the next six guys (or close to it) in the standings after automatic qualifiers. Bradley is a leader who will pick hot hands (like himself if needed!) over experienced-but-not-in-form “name” players, and as we sit here today, Gotterup is a great story and worthy Ryder Cup rookie. He’s 23rd in FedEx Cup points and if he can survive through the Tour Championship, I say he’s in.
Keegan Bradley confirmed to Bob that Bryson DeChambeau is good to go for Bethpage. He will be the only LIV player on the U.S. team.
Bob Harig: FACT. I was willing to make the case for both Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. But both missing the cut at Royal Portrush sealed their fate. Reed had a lot to overcome and at least had shown some form but in addition to any lingering personal issues with the team, his game is not necessarily a good fit for Bethpage. Koepka’s is a great fit but his game has been so poor and he’s not even high on the points list with LIV Golf.
Jeff Ritter: FACT. Koepka and Reed missed their last chance in Portrush to make a statement. DeChambeau will have some company from LIV on the European team, but he’ll be the only American..
Max Schreiber: FACT: Rightfully so, winning a LIV event has no impact on improving a player’s case for making the team. So, going off of the majors, DeChambeau is the only LIV player who consistently put up strong results to earn one of the 12 spots. Nobody else did that. Now with all four majors completed, their time to make a push is essentially over. That’s what happens when you relinquish your PGA Tour card to play a bunch of meaningless, Mickey Mouse tournaments that pay a lump sum of cash.
John Schwarb: FACT. Patrick Reed might have cracked the door to a look from Bradley with his LIV Golf Dallas win but missing the cut at Royal Portrush is a killer. And there is no justification whatsoever for Brooks Koepka, even with his four previous Ryder Cup appearances, as he isn’t inside the top 25 in LIV points and missed three major cuts this year.
Sports Business Journal reported last week that Trump National Doral Miami would return to the PGA Tour schedule, perhaps as a signature event. The Blue Monster belongs back on the PGA Tour.
Bob Harig: FICTION. The Tour has done fine without Doral even though Miami is a big market. While it is unfortunate that it ever left due to sponsorship issues, the Tour has left a lot of big markets. It is not in Chicago annually. Nor New York or Boston. Nothing is guaranteed. You need a title sponsor in the PGA Tour world, especially in the for-profit era.
Jeff Ritter: FICTION. Back in the day I always enjoyed the Doral stop on the Tour schedule, but I haven’t really missed it. It’s fine that it’s back, but I wouldn’t call this a seismic scheduling event.
Max Schreiber: FACT: Venues matter. The better the course, the better the event. Would you rather watch the world’s best tee it up at Doral, or rank-and-file players at Vidanta Vallarta? I’ll hang up and listen.
John Schwarb: FICTION. There are a lot of great Doral moments from yesteryear (Tiger vs. Phil in 2005 was a classic) but time moves on and Doral has been a LIV host the last four years—should the Tour follow LIV’s footsteps anywhere? But like everything else these days, it’s about the money and a sponsor wants to pony it up for a signature event, it will happen.