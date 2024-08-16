SI

Scottie Scheffler Slams Club in Bunker in Rare Outburst at St. Jude Championship

Tom Dierberger

Scottie Scheffler reacts after a shot from a bunker on the 13th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. / Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler had a rare relatable moment on the golf course Thursday during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

Scheffler's score stood at four under par when his tee shot on the 13th hole landed in a bunker, 185 yards away from the pin. His second shot found more sand—this time in a trap to the right of the green.

On his third shot of the hole, Scheffler plopped the golf ball 13 feet away from the hole. Although any other average golfer would be thrilled with that shot, the No. 1-ranked player in the world was not. Scheffler slammed his club into the sand in frustration as his ball landed on the green.

Scheffler missed the par putt and tapped in for a bogey—his only bogey in the tournament's opening round. The 28-year-old finished the day with 12 pars, five birdies and one bogey for a four-under 66, good for a seven-way tie for fifth place heading into the second round Friday.

American golfer Chris Kirk is the outright leader of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after shooting a six-under 64 on Thursday.

Scheffler, who will golf alongside Xander Schauffele for the second round, is set to tee off at 10:35 a.m. ET Friday.

