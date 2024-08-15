Without His Caddie and Coach, Hideki Matsuyama Starts Fast at FedEx Cup Playoff Opener
Trying to put a harrowing experience behind him that sees him competing without his regular caddie and coach, Hideki Matsuyama got off to a strong start Thursday during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tenn.
The Japanese star who won the bronze medal two weeks ago at the Olympic golf tournament went through an ordeal after leaving Paris, getting robbed in London prior to coming to the U.S. for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Matsuyama explained after his round at TPC Southwind that material was stolen by thieves as he, his caddie Shota Hiyato and coach Mikhito Kuromiya were eating at a London restaurant.
“It was an unfortunate situation,” Matsuyama said after shooting 5-under-par 65 to trail first-round leader Chris Kirk by a shot. “Luckily I only lost my wallet, but Shota, my caddie and the coach lost their passports, and we're trying hard now to get their visas back in line, and hopefully we can join us as a team as soon as possible.”
Hiyato and Kuromiya returned to Japan to try and resolve their passport and visa issues and won’t be able to return to the U.S. until those problems are sorted.
Matsuyama was fortunate to not have his passport stolen nor his bronze medal. He is hopeful that at least his caddie can return in two weeks when the third FedEx Cup playoff event, the Tour Championship takes place at East Lake in Atlanta.
“We didn't even know it happened,” Matsuyama said. ”We were just having a friendly dinner, and Shota was the first one, ‘hey, where is my bag.’ Of course it was frustrating, but we really didn't know it happened. It was just kind of all of a sudden … he just took it and ran.”
Matsuyama hired Taiga Tabuchi, the regular caddie for fellow Japanese tour pro Ryo Hisatsune, who will work is working until Hiyato returns. Hisatsune did not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
“I'm playing well, and that momentum has carried over,” Matsuyama said of his performance at the Olympics. “Now it's just whether or not the results, the score can go with it.”
Matsuyama is tied for second along with Taylor Pendrith and Matthieu Pavon.
Scottie Scheffler, who won the gold medal and is the leader in the FedEx Cup standings, is a shot back and in a tie for fifth after a 66. He’s tied with Xander Schauffele and silver medal winner Tommy Fleetwood along with Ben Griffin, Justin Rose, Brendon Todd and Denny McCarthy.
The top 50 players in points from the 70-man field advance to next week’s BMW Championship.
Rory McIlroy shot 68, as did Jordan Spieth, who is projected 60th and out of the top 50 based on his current position after one round.