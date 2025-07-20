SI

Scottie Scheffler’s Son Bennett Becomes Perfect Meme After British Open Win

This was an instantly iconic photo.

Kristen Wong

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, after winning the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin following the final round on June 1, 2025.
Scottie Scheffler cruised to a seemingly effortless victory at Royal Portrush on Sunday afternoon, clinching his fourth career major and first British Open title.

The world No. 1, who just a week ago said winning golf tournaments is "not a fulfilling life," unsurprisingly won again after taking a four-stroke lead into the final round of the tournament.

In the ensuing celebrations, Scheffler shared a sweet moment with his wife and one-year-old son, Bennett. Of the countless photos and videos taken of the Scheffler family following his British Open win, one stands out from the rest.

Check it out:

Bennett has already seen his dad win two majors and one gold medal since being born in May 2024. Seeing him hoist yet another trophy may feel like just another Sunday on the greens for the little tyke, who seemed to express as much in the photo ("What's the big deal?").

Golf fans thought the photo was too funny and quickly started churning out memes:

