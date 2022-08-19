Shop: 7 Cool Looks to Beat the Summer Heat

Shop our latest deals on stylish, functional polos and shorts from some of golf's best brands.

There’s nothing worse than a hot, sticky feeling on the golf course on a blazing summer day. Thankfully, the latest golf apparel technology keeps you dry and cool even on the muggiest of days.

If you’re looking for cooling properties and moisture-wicking technologies to survive this year’s heat waves, look no further than these stylish yet functional golf outfits from the hottest brands. Not only will you avoid the major sweating, but you’ll also be protecting your skin from harmful UV rays.

Greyson Clothiers for Vacation Mode

Greyson Clothiers are known for their bold prints and designs, and that’s exactly what you can expect in their latest outfits.

For men, the Greyson Wolf Forest shirt and Montauk shorts pair for a lightweight, moisture-wicking, antimicrobial, comfortable combo that will keep you looking and feeling cool on and off the course.

For women, liven up the athleisure look of the with beautiful prints. You’ll find UV protection, comfort and convenience every time you step onto the golf course.

The Haelyn top and Willow Toile Leo skort is a great combo.

RLX Golf Upgrades the Classics

If you like toeing the line between classic and bold, RLX Golf apparel is for you. Pair this solid Course Shirt in French navy with the Classic Fit Printed Cypress shorts for a fun yet traditional look.

Renwick Golf Apparel Goes Nautical

For women looking for the same navy blue and stripes look, Renwick golf apparel has you covered. Between the stretch and moisture-wicking features of the Performance Sleeveless shirt and the navy and white Stripe Skort, you’re ready for the golf course or the yacht.

TravisMathew Sports Tour Looks

If you love the style of PGA Tour players, you’ll want to add this TravisMathew look to your closet immediately. The Heater Shirt with the trendy heather look is lightweight and wrinkle-resistant for easy wash and wear; pair it with the staple Starnes shorts in indigo and play comfortably knowing these TravisMathew shorts will look great with just about every golf shirt in your closet.

J.Lindeberg a Favorite on Tour

J.Lindeberg women’s golf apparel is popular on the LPGA Tour. The one-print outfit is an easy way to stand out while staying comfortable and dry in the heat. Pair the Dena Print sleeveless golf shirt with its matching golf skort in hot pink for a bold and stylish look.

Bonobos Inspired by Florals

For men looking to dress for every season, the floral look from Bonobos is a must. Wear the Bonobos Golf Tour shirt in baker coral and the All Season Short shorts in the summer, spring and fall - you can’t go wrong!

Original Penguin Rocks Out with the Ladies

Take your style to the next level with the loud Retro Cassettes printed look from Original Penguin. From the sleeveless shirt to the stretchy shorts, this outfit screams cool.

If you’re looking to try a new brand and you’re not sure exactly how the fits will vary, True Fit helps you buy with confidence. No matter which end of the spectrum your style falls, you can beat the heat with impressive technologies and a variety in prints and colors.