Shop: Demo New Golf Gear at Your Home Course With This Program

Here's how to take full advantage of trying new golf clubs and technology without leaving your house.

With so many golf clubs and tech products to choose from, how do you know which set is right for you? In addition to using Global Golf's golf club selector tool, you can also try the golf clubs at home for two weeks.

Cobra LTDx Driver

Yes, you read that right — from home. Imagine taking your current driver and then a couple of new drivers onto your own golf course to see (and believe) the difference. Playing with golf clubs at your home course, driving range, backyard, golf lesson — wherever it may be — for two weeks should give you confidence that you'll be happy with your purchases.

Not only can you see how much farther and straighter you’re hitting the new drivers, but you can also play in different weather conditions. And it doesn’t stop at drivers — demo iron sets, wedges, putters and more with UTry® at GlobalGolf.

In addition to testing a new putter you’ve been eyeing, try the latest golf rangefinders and GPS golf watches for two weeks at home, too. No matter if you’re Team Bushnell Rangefinder or Team Garmin Golf Watch (or Team Undecided), you can try these golf products at home or home course to see which piece of golf tech fits into your lifestyle seamlessly.

Garmin Approach S42 Golf Watch

No matter what new golf products you have your eye on, skip the hassle and try them at home for two weeks with UTry®.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.