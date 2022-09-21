Shop: Here are the Drivers Each Member of the Internaional Team Will Use at the 2022 Presidents Cup

Skip to main content

Here are the Drivers Each Member of the Internaional Team Will Use at the 2022 Presidents Cup

The International team has a mix of drivers in their respective golf bags at Quail Hollow. Here's a closer look.

The 2022 Presidents Cup International Team has plenty of big brands represented in their golf bags. While Lacoste will sponsor the International and U.S. apparel through 2025, the gear in each player's bag varies significantly.

We’ll list the team members’ golf clubs below, but first here’s an overall look at the top brands represented:

The most popular driver on the International Team is a tie between the new Titleist TSR driver and PING G425 MAX driver.

PING Golf Clubs Will Be in Most International Team Members’ Bags

PING G425 MAX Driver

The International Team will have four players competing with PING golf clubs in their bags, compared to one player on Team USA. The drivers span several different models.

  • Corey Conners: PING G400 LST
  • Sebastian Munoz: PING G425 MAX
  • Taylor Pendrith: PING G410 LST
  • Mito Pereira: PING G425 MAX
Callaway Golf Clubs Come in Second on Both Presidents Cup Teams

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver

Callaway golf clubs fill three bags on the International Team, as they did on Team USA. Unlike Team USA, however, these pros sport different models.

  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond
  • Si Woo Kim: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S
  • K.H. Lee: Callaway Epic Max LS

Titleist Golf Clubs Tie for Second on International Team

Two of the three Titleist players on the International Team will have the new TSR3 driver in their bags.

Titleist TSi2 Driver

Titleist TSi2 Driver

  • Cam Davis: Titleist TSR3
  • Sungjae Im: Titleist TSi2
  • Tom Kim: Titleist TSR3

TaylorMade and Srixon Golf Clubs Round Out the 12 Players

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

The International Team has two players swinging two other brands at Quail Hollow: TaylorMade and Srixon. Both the Stealth driver and Srixon ZX driver lines are popular on tour.

  • Hideki Matsuyama: Srixon ZX5
  • Adam Scott: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

