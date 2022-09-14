Here are the Drivers Each Member of the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Team Will Use at Quail Hollow
What brands will be most popular on Team USA this year at the Presidents Cup? Lacoste will sponsor both Team USA and the International Team through 2025. But what about golf clubs?
Before we dive into who is playing which top golf club brands on Team USA, here’s the overall count for brand popularity for the 12-man roster:
- Titleist | 6
- Callaway | 3
- TaylorMade | 2
- PING | 1
The most popular driver on Team USA is the new Titleist TSR driver, followed closely by the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond driver.
Titleist Golf Clubs Will Be in 6 Golf Bags on Team USA
Half of the U.S. team will use Titleist golf clubs at Quail Hollow, including Xander Schauffele, who uses Titleist Vokey wedges even though the rest of his bag is Callaway.
Three players will have the new Titleist TSR3 driver in their bags, while others have stuck with the TSi3 and TS3 drivers.
- Patrick Cantlay: Titleist TS3
- Max Homa: Titleist TSR3
- Billy Horschel: Titleist TSi3
- Jordan Spieth: Titleist TSi3
- Justin Thomas: Titleist TSR3
- Cameron Young: Titleist TSR3
- Xander Schauffele: Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges
Callaway Golf Clubs Come in Second With Three Representatives
Callaway golf clubs are the next most popular option for Team USA, with each of the three PGA Tour players sporting the same Rogue ST driver.
- Sam Burns: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond
- Kevin Kisner: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond
- Xander Schauffele: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond
TaylorMade Golf Clubs Are in Two Golf Bags
Team USA features two big hitters with TaylorMade golf clubs at Quail Hollow. Both are playing the same Stealth driver, a common option for tour players.
- Collin Morikawa: TaylorMade Stealth Plus
- Scottie Scheffler: TaylorMade Stealth Plus
PING Golf Clubs to Round Out Team USA
Last, but certainly not least, one player is carrying PING golf clubs.
- Tony Finau: PING G425 LST
Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.