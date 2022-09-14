Here are the Drivers Each Member of the 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Team Will Use at Quail Hollow

The U.S. team's drivers are comprised of a mix of equipment-makers. Here's what each member of the team will use off the tee at Quail Hollow.

What brands will be most popular on Team USA this year at the Presidents Cup? Lacoste will sponsor both Team USA and the International Team through 2025. But what about golf clubs?

Before we dive into who is playing which top golf club brands on Team USA, here’s the overall count for brand popularity for the 12-man roster:

Titleist | 6

Callaway | 3

TaylorMade | 2

PING | 1

The most popular driver on Team USA is the new Titleist TSR driver, followed closely by the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond driver.

Titleist Golf Clubs Will Be in 6 Golf Bags on Team USA

Titleist TSi3 Driver

Half of the U.S. team will use Titleist golf clubs at Quail Hollow, including Xander Schauffele, who uses Titleist Vokey wedges even though the rest of his bag is Callaway.

Three players will have the new Titleist TSR3 driver in their bags, while others have stuck with the TSi3 and TS3 drivers.

Patrick Cantlay: Titleist TS3

Max Homa: Titleist TSR3

Billy Horschel: Titleist TSi3

Jordan Spieth: Titleist TSi3

Justin Thomas: Titleist TSR3

Cameron Young: Titleist TSR3

Xander Schauffele: Titleist Vokey SM9 wedges

Callaway Golf Clubs Come in Second With Three Representatives

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver

Callaway golf clubs are the next most popular option for Team USA, with each of the three PGA Tour players sporting the same Rogue ST driver.

Sam Burns: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond

Kevin Kisner: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond

Xander Schauffele: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond

TaylorMade Golf Clubs Are in Two Golf Bags

TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver

Team USA features two big hitters with TaylorMade golf clubs at Quail Hollow. Both are playing the same Stealth driver, a common option for tour players.

Collin Morikawa: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

Scottie Scheffler: TaylorMade Stealth Plus

PING Golf Clubs to Round Out Team USA

PING G425 LST Driver

Last, but certainly not least, one player is carrying PING golf clubs.

Tony Finau: PING G425 LST

