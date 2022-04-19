Winner's Gear: Inside Spieth's Bag and Apparel at the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth’s game is trending up again, in part thanks to gear that includes Titleist and Under Armour. Here's a closer look.

Easter Sunday is has become a great holiday for Jordan Spieth. For the second year in a row, Spieth hoisted a trophy on that particular holiday. This year, it was at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links; last year, it was the Valero Texas Open.

After missing the cut at the 2022 Masters, Spieth flew under the radar entering last week. But he prevailed in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay, both of whom shot 13-under after 72 holes.

We’re going to dive into Spieth's gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel. You can shop everything Jordan Spieth in our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.

Jordan Spieth’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth is just about as "Titleist" as anyone can be. From driver and wedges to putter and golf balls, Spieth is 100% Titleist. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:

Titleist TSi3 Driver

What Did Jordan Spieth Wear at the 2022 RBC Heritage?

As one of the bigger stars at Under Armour for the last 10+ years, it is no surprise Jordan Spieth was dressed head to toe in Under Armour golf apparel:

Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0

After a quick turnaround from the Masters to this week, golf is trending up for Jordan Spieth. One thing that’s never changed about his game is his affiliation with Titleist golf gear and Under Armour apparel and shoes.

