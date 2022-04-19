Winner's Gear: Inside Spieth's Bag and Apparel at the RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth’s 2022 RBC Heritage Roundup: Golf Gear and Apparel
Easter Sunday is has become a great holiday for Jordan Spieth. For the second year in a row, Spieth hoisted a trophy on that particular holiday. This year, it was at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links; last year, it was the Valero Texas Open.
After missing the cut at the 2022 Masters, Spieth flew under the radar entering last week. But he prevailed in a playoff over Patrick Cantlay, both of whom shot 13-under after 72 holes.
We’re going to dive into Spieth's gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel. You can shop everything Jordan Spieth in our online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Jordan Spieth’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the RBC Heritage
Jordan Spieth is just about as "Titleist" as anyone can be. From driver and wedges to putter and golf balls, Spieth is 100% Titleist. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:
- Titleist TSi3 driver
- Titleist TS2 3-wood
- Titleist 818 H2 hybrid
- Titleist T100 irons (4-9)
- Titleist SM9 Vokey pitching wedge
- Titleist SM9 52- and 56-degree wedges
- Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60-degree wedge (prototype)
- Scotty Cameron Putter 009
- Titleist Pro V1x golf balls
- SuperStroke grips
Shop Jordan Spieth’s Bag in our Online Pro Shop
What Did Jordan Spieth Wear at the 2022 RBC Heritage?
As one of the bigger stars at Under Armour for the last 10+ years, it is no surprise Jordan Spieth was dressed head to toe in Under Armour golf apparel:
- Jordan Spieth Adjustable Tour Hat
- Under Armour Playoff Polo 2.0
- Drive 5 Pocket Pants
- Under Armour Spieth 5 SL spikeless golf shoes
- Under Armour Braided Golf Belt
Shop Jordan Spieth’s Look in our Online Pro Shop
After a quick turnaround from the Masters to this week, golf is trending up for Jordan Spieth. One thing that’s never changed about his game is his affiliation with Titleist golf gear and Under Armour apparel and shoes.
Note: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.