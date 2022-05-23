What's in the Bag: Inside the Justin Thomas' Gear at PGA Championship

Justin Thomas’ 2022 PGA Championship Round-up: Golf Gear and Apparel
Yesterday’s final round at the 2022 PGA Championship was one for the books. Just last week, Thomas was in the news for commenting on the $18 beers at Southern Hills and now he’s a two-time major winner after erasing a 7-shot deficit on Sunday.
While others’ dreams were falling apart (none more than 71-hole leader Mito Pereira), Thomas made clutch shots, one after the other, to close the gap. All of his experience, grit and gear came together to win him the Wanamaker Trophy.
Let's dive into this 15-time PGA Tour winner's gear, from his golf clubs to his apparel.
Justin Thomas’ Golf Clubs That Won Him the 2022 PGA Championship
Justin Thomas’ golf bag is full of Titleist gear. From driver and wedges to putter and golf balls, Thomas plays Titleist all the way through. Here’s what you’ll find in his Titleist golf bag:
- Titleist TSi3 driver
- Titleist TS3 3-wood
- Titleist 915F 5-wood
- Titleist T100 irons (4)
- Titleist 621.JT tour prototype irons (5-9)
- Titleist SM9 Vokey pitching wedge
- Titleist SM9 52- and 56-degree wedges
- Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks 60-degree wedge (prototype)
- Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Knuckle Neck tour prototype putter
- Titleist Pro V1x golf balls
- SuperStroke grips
What Did Justin Thomas Wear at Southern Hills?
Justin Thomas signed with Greyson Clothiers two months ago and is already reaping the benefits with a major win and a stylish look. Add in his favorite pair of FootJoy golf shoes, and you have a style icon on the PGA Tour.
- Titleist Golf Hats:
- Greyson Clothiers Polo Shirts:
- Greyson Cherokee Polo
- Choose your bold print and style
- Greyson Clothiers Golf Pants:
- FootJoy Golf Shoes:
As Thomas continues to wrap his head around his unexpected victory, you can take a cue from his comeback story and shop his look and golf clubs. Maybe you’ll hit clutch shots under pressure, too.
