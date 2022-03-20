Try Five of the Best Drivers of 2022

Our picks out of the newly released drivers — find and try the right driver for you.

One of the most exciting times of the year is when your favorite golf brands release their latest line of drivers, and 2022 is no exception. With so many options from the most popular brands, it can be hard to know just where to start when deciding the best new driver for your game.

That’s where we come in. We’re breaking down the main difference between the new 2022 drivers from Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, TaylorMade and Tour Edge and offering the comparisons you need to determine the right pick for you.

Go the Distance: Callaway Rogue ST Drivers

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver

The all new Callaway Golf Rogue ST drivers were made with one thing in mind: distance. Created using Callaway Golf’s signature Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and Flash Face Technologies, these drivers were specifically engineered to help you get the ball farther than ever before, while delivering on improved stability.

Each Callaway Rogue ST model is designed with a range of handicaps in mind, so beginners to advanced players alike will find a driver that meets their needs.

2022 Callaway Rogue ST Models:

Callaway Rogue ST Max driver | Mid to high handicap

Callaway Rogue ST Max D driver | Mid to high handicap

Callaway Rogue ST Max LS driver | Low to mid handicap

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS driver | Low handicap

Improve Your Trajectory: Cobra LTDx and AIR-X Drivers

Cobra LTDx Driver

Fans of Cobra Golf’s previous line of drivers that featured radial weighting will no doubt be pleased with their latest offering: the Cobra LTDx drivers. Designed with extreme radial weighting, the Cobra LTDx drivers will give you an optimal trajectory thanks to a very high MOI (moment of inertia) paired with a low CG (center of gravity).

For golfers looking to improve their swing speeds to hit the ball farther, Cobra Golf also released the AIR-X drivers this year, which are lightweight and ideal for players with higher handicaps.

2022 Cobra Drivers:

Cobra LTDx driver | Mid to high handicap

Cobra LTDx MAX driver | Low to mid handicap

Cobra LTDx LS driver | Low handicap

Make Consistency Key: Mizuno ST Drivers

Mizuno ST-Z 220 Driver

Those familiar with Mizuno Golf’s irons may be surprised to see the brand on a list of powerful drivers, but these clubs are worth a look. The new Mizuno drivers offer something for everyone, ranging from the Mizuno ST-X 220 for faster ball speeds with excellent forgiveness to the Mizuno ST-Z 220 with a draw bias. Both drivers have a larger sweet spot that’s designed to deliver extra consistency and accuracy with every swing.

2022 Mizuno Drivers:

Mizuno ST-Z 220 | Mid to high handicap

Mizuno ST-X 220 | Low to mid handicap

Swing Faster: TaylorMade Stealth Drivers

TaylorMade Stealth Driver

If you have a need for speed, TaylorMade Golf has invested in technological enhancements and a brand new titanium construction to offer a driver that’s lighter and promotes faster swing speeds. The TaylorMade Stealth line offers three distinct models to fit a variety of needs.

For mid to high handicap golfers, there’s the TaylorMade Stealth driver with an improved shape designed to increase clubhead speeds. More advanced players will want to look into the TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver with a sliding weight track to control launch and trajectory. Finally, the TaylorMade Stealth HD driver is an option for players looking to leverage a draw bias.

2022 TaylorMade Stealth Drivers:

TaylorMade Stealth driver | Mid to high handicap

TaylorMade Stealth driver HD | Mid to high handicap

TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver | Low to mid handicap

Match Your Performance: Tour Edge Drivers

Tour Edge E722 Driver

While most brands offer a few different types of clubs for varying skill levels, in 2022 Tour Edge is offering two distinct lines of golf clubs based on handicaps. First is the Tour Edge E722 line (E for “Extreme”) for golfers with higher handicaps who are most interested in a high forgiveness driver.

Lower handicap players will gravitate towards the Tour Edge C722 line (C for “Compact”) which will provide players with workable clubs geared towards lower spin.

2022 Tour Edge Drivers:

Tour Edge E722 | Mid to high handicap

Tour Edge C722 | Low to mid handicap

If one or more of these 2022 drivers have caught your eye, make sure you make the time for a few practice swings to ensure you love the feel. In fact, with GlobalGolf’s UTry® service, you can actually test the driver you select at your home golf course, which will give you the chance to be absolutely certain about your selection.

Want even more insight into which driver might be right for you? Get assessed with USelect™ and receive personal recommendations based on your game; it’s a driver selector tool that takes no time at all!

2022 is bound to be a great year for golf – make sure you have one of the best drivers of the year with you on the course!