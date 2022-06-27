Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele’s Gear and Apparel From Travelers Championship

Xander Schauffele’s Golf Gear and Apparel From His Win at 2022 Travelers Championship
Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by two shots after watching Tour rookie Sahith Theegala double bogey the 18th hole. Finishing strong to seal the deal, Schauffele birdied his final hole and gained his sixth PGA Tour win.
The Travelers is Schauffele’s second win this year following his title the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Patrick Cantlay.
Here’s everything we know about Schauffele’s winning gear and where you can shop it all.
Xander Schauffele’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the Travelers
Callaway golf clubs make up the majority of Xander Schauffele’s bag, though he also uses Titleist Vokey wedges. Here’s what Schauffele played last week:
- Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver (10.5-degree)
- Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Wood (15-degree)
- Callaway Apex UW (21-degree); shop similar Callaway hybrids
- Callaway Apex TCB Irons (4-PW)
- Callaway JAWS Raw Wedge (52-degree)
- Titleist SM6 56-degree wedge; shop the latest Titleist vokey wedges
- Titleist Vokey SM9 WedgeWorks 60-degree wedge (prototype)
- Odyssey O-Works Red 7 CH Putter; shop similar Odyssey putters
- Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Ball
- Golf Pride Golf Grips
- SuperStroke Putter Grip
What Did Xander Schauffele Wear at the 2022 Travelers?
Xander Schauffele is part of Team Adidas. From head to toe, you’ll find Schauffele repping the brand with bold prints and colors.
- Adidas Golf Hats
- Adidas Golf Polo Shirts
- Adidas Golf Go-To-Five Pocket Pants
- Adidas Ultimate365 Shorts
- Adidas 3-Stripes Quarter-Zip Pullover
- Adidas Golf Shoes:
Schauffele’s season is certainly trending in the right direction, so watch out for more wins.