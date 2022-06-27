Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele’s Gear and Apparel From Travelers Championship

Skip to main content

Xander Schauffele’s Golf Gear and Apparel From His Win at 2022 Travelers Championship

A closer look at Xander Schauffele's mix of Callaway and Titleist clubs, which helped win him the Travelers Championship.

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship by two shots after watching Tour rookie Sahith Theegala double bogey the 18th hole. Finishing strong to seal the deal, Schauffele birdied his final hole and gained his sixth PGA Tour win.

The Travelers is Schauffele’s second win this year following his title the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Patrick Cantlay.

Here’s everything we know about Schauffele’s winning gear and where you can shop it all.

Xander Schauffele’s Golf Clubs That Won Him the Travelers

Callaway golf clubs make up the majority of Xander Schauffele’s bag, though he also uses Titleist Vokey wedges. Here’s what Schauffele played last week:

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond Driver

What Did Xander Schauffele Wear at the 2022 Travelers?

Xander Schauffele is part of Team Adidas. From head to toe, you’ll find Schauffele repping the brand with bold prints and colors.

Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoes

Schauffele’s season is certainly trending in the right direction, so watch out for more wins.

