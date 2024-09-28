Si Woo Kim Clutch Flop Shot Dunk Leads to Epic Steph Curry 'Night-Night' Celebration
International Team star Si Woo Kim pulled off an improbable flop shot from the left greenside rough on the 16th hole of Saturday evening's four ball match against the United States, and his hole out birdie dunk led to the epic Steph Curry "night-night" celebration.
Kim's shot, which you need to see to believe, tied the match with two holes to play. Kim was once again paired with Tom Kim, as the duo competed against Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the afternoon session.
Here's the shot, along with the incredible celebration from Kim.
However, Kim's heroics were all for naught. Just two holes later, Cantlay knocked in a birdie putt to clinch the match for the Americans and secure the third point of the afternoon session for the United States.
The United States leads the Presidents Cup 11-7 entering Sunday singles.