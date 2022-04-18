Youth on Course’s 100 Hole Hike: A Golfing Challenge Worth Investing in

Competitors in the 100 Hole Hike may walk between 24 and 26 miles, so the veterans say dress comfortably and carry as little as possible because no carts are allowed. Youth on Course

Paid content from Youth on Course

Mark Shone has participated in a half marathon and regularly runs 5K races in the Bay Area of California. However, he was understandably suffering from a case of the “cold feet” five years ago after agreeing over a business lunch with a client and friend to a charity event that included 100 holes of golf in one day.

“It seemed pretty daunting, but a lot of people were doing it so I thought to myself ‘This is something I think can be accomplished,”’ says the 56-year-old partner in Allworth Financial. “But I’ll be honest, the first year was pretty scary, a little nerve-racking.”

In early June, Shone and a few of his buddies will be hopping on a plane to travel halfway across the country to Kohler, Wisconsin, as a way to celebrate their five-year participation in the Youth on Course 100 Hole Hike, a golf challenge that helps raise money to fund rounds for the nation’s young, aspiring golfers.

The Baths in Kohler is one of the event’s 11 Premier course locations in 2022, which also includes such iconic venues as Pinehurst and Pebble Beach. Those entering to play the Premier locations will be required to raise $10,000 instead of the normal $2,500 at the estimated 40 other nationwide courses. In addition to the 100 holes of golf on the course of your choice, many of which are par-3 courses, Premier participants will be provided lodging and another round at one of the award-winning courses at the top-end golf destinations.

“The purpose of the Hike is direct support to our program,” says Jeff Clark, chief development officer of Youth on Course and the point man for the unique charity drive. “Our Youth on Course model is so simple because it’s all about access, about letting kids experience all the magic that happens on a golf course. Kids show up and they pay $5 at point of sale and we turn around and reimburse the public golf course for an amount in relation to their junior fee and we go from there.”

In 2021, Youth on Course subsidized 435,000 rounds with more than 130,000 boys and girls in all 50 states, plus two provinces in Canada, taking advantage of the program.

“And we’re still growing hand over fist,” Clark says.

In just seven years, the 100 Hole Hike has gone from raising $20,000 to a goal of $3 million in 2022. This year’s goal is realistic since $2 million was donated last year.

The charity program took off thanks in large part to the members of San Jose Country Club, who spearheaded a member drive – and challenge – for each participant to donate $10,000. The private club member challenge has raised $250,000 each of the last three years.

“We did not ever think it would be this big,” Clark says. “We have the members at San Jose Country Club to thank for giving us the courage to try it, and once they gave us the idea we started augmenting with it and it just blew up.”

The Hike, aka walk, is estimated at between 24 and 26 miles, with 800 or so golf swings to complete before darkness falls. No carts are allowed.

“I always pitched it to people as ‘it’s the toughest thing you’ll ever love’ because it is a challenge,” Clark says. “I’ve done it five times myself and when you do it on a regulation course that is between 6,000 and 7,000 yards it is a real tough physical challenge. It’s not about scoring, but it’s real golf; you are playing one ball on every hole; you are not standing on a tee and hitting eight tee balls.

“And you are walking, but you are not required to carry a full bag. A lot of us on staff play one club because it’s a lot faster. Think of it, you’re playing 5½ rounds of golf, and depending on what the date is and how much sunlight you have, it’s a real challenge to finish.”

Last year, arguably the greatest feat was turned in by a group playing at The Dunes Club in New Buffalo, Michigan. It took the foursome that included Roger Steele 14 hours to complete while walking an astonishing 30 miles.

“This year, I plan to peer pressure every single person I come across to participate in the Hike,” says Steele, who raised more than $50,000 last year. “It's the single most challenging test of golf for most of us. It was challenging, exciting, and, toward the end, frustrating, but being able to put sweat equity behind dollars made the contribution more real. Anyone can cut a check, but who is willing to put time and energy behind their dollars? It makes a huge difference.”

Meanwhile, Shone will be playing on a par-3 course this time around, but his first 100 Hole Hike experience was logged at the hilly Claremont Country Club outside of Oakland, California.

“That was quite a thing,” he says. “Let’s just say we’ve learned a lot in the last five years. You have to dress right; you have to bring a change of clothes because the weather can change in a few hours; we wear tennis shoes now; you are not trying to score; you are just trying to get through it. Now we see the rookies come out and they have a full bag and trying to shoot a score and we always say the same thing to each other. ‘Oh, first year, good luck.’

“The purpose of what you’re trying to accomplish for the kids drives you to the end,” Shone adds. “You have a lot of people who have committed money so what is your choice other than to keep going no matter how tired you are. You start rotating who picks the ball out of the hole because bending down to pick the ball out of the cup on hole 85 is really tough. And you aim away from bunkers like crazy because that is the worst, climbing in and out of a bunker on hole 83 is just not a good thing.”

Shone says it takes him about three days to recover from the experience, with his lower back and ankles suffering the most.

“It’s like you’re walking on two sprained ankles for a week,” he says.

Despite the grueling test of golf endurance, Shone always clears his schedule to participate in this charity event.

“Some of the most important things for the kids to learn are patience, perseverance, social communication and a network golf builds for them,” Shone says. “Playing golf means they are not on their phones, they are not watching TV or playing video games, they are actually with other kids and are outside. And there is the athletic part of it and exercise. Youth on Course and the 100 Hole Hike speaks to so many things that speak to me.”

Golfers interested in taking on the challenge of the 100 Hole Hike to support affordable access to golf for Youth on Course members can explore the Premier and Open Hike site venues and sign-up at youthoncourse.org/the-100-hole-hike.