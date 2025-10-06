SI

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Will Kick Off Season 2 in December

The tech-infused indoor golf league announced its new schedule, with its original six teams including co-founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

John Schwarb

Rory McIlroy and TGL are returning later this year for a second season.
Rory McIlroy and TGL are returning later this year for a second season. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

TGL, the tech-infused golf league where players hit shots into a 64-by-46-foot simulator screen, is returning to fans’ screens on Dec. 28.

Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC will play New York Golf Club that day at 3 p.m. ET on ABC—the league’s broadcast TV debut.

TGL’s Season 2 schedule includes 15 regular-season matches, followed by playoffs featuring the top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings, culminating in a best-of-three Finals on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24. Matches will air in the U.S. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.

Matches will again be played before live audiences at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The league’s original six teams are returning with the same rosters; a seventh team called Motor City Golf Club will debut in 2027.

For the full schedule, visit TGLGolf.com.

Other TGL Season 2 Highlights

  • This season will include matches airing in primetime on Friday and Sunday nights.
  • TGL helps kick off the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing with seven matches in nine days from Monday, Feb. 23 through Tuesday, March 3, nearly half the regular-season schedule.
Tiger Woods and Tom Kim of Jupiter Links GC celebrate against Atlanta Drive GC during a TGL match in March 2025.
Tiger Woods will make his TGL Season 2 debut on Jan. 13. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • TGL co-founder Tiger Woods will make his TGL debut at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 on ESPN as his Jupiter Links GC takes on New York Golf Club.
  • Woods and fellow co-founder Rory McIlroy will face off in TGL’s first Sunday night match on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET following the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, also in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
  • The schedule is aligned with the PGA Tour's off weeks during the signature-event Genesis Invitational in February and the Players Championship in May.
  • The top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings advance to the semifinals, which this year will be contested as a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 17.

TGL Teams and Players

Billy Horschel of Atlanta Drive GC tees off against the New York Golf Club in the TGL finals in March 2025.
Atlanta Drive GC members Billy Horschel (hitting), Patrick Cantlay (left) and Justin Thomas won the inaugural TGL title. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover

Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

Jupiter Links GC: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner

Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala

New York Golf Club: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

Published
JOHN SCHWARB

John Schwarb is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated covering golf. Prior to joining SI in March 2022, he worked for ESPN.com, PGATour.com, Tampa Bay Times and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He is the author of The Little 500: The Story of the World's Greatest College Weekend. A member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Schwarb has a bachelor's in journalism from Indiana University.

