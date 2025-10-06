Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Will Kick Off Season 2 in December
TGL, the tech-infused golf league where players hit shots into a 64-by-46-foot simulator screen, is returning to fans’ screens on Dec. 28.
Defending champion Atlanta Drive GC will play New York Golf Club that day at 3 p.m. ET on ABC—the league’s broadcast TV debut.
TGL’s Season 2 schedule includes 15 regular-season matches, followed by playoffs featuring the top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings, culminating in a best-of-three Finals on Monday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 24. Matches will air in the U.S. on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and the ESPN App.
Matches will again be played before live audiences at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The league’s original six teams are returning with the same rosters; a seventh team called Motor City Golf Club will debut in 2027.
For the full schedule, visit TGLGolf.com.
Other TGL Season 2 Highlights
- This season will include matches airing in primetime on Friday and Sunday nights.
- TGL helps kick off the PGA Tour’s Florida Swing with seven matches in nine days from Monday, Feb. 23 through Tuesday, March 3, nearly half the regular-season schedule.
- TGL co-founder Tiger Woods will make his TGL debut at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 13 on ESPN as his Jupiter Links GC takes on New York Golf Club.
- Woods and fellow co-founder Rory McIlroy will face off in TGL’s first Sunday night match on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET following the conclusion of the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, also in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
- The schedule is aligned with the PGA Tour's off weeks during the signature-event Genesis Invitational in February and the Players Championship in May.
- The top four teams in the SoFi Cup standings advance to the semifinals, which this year will be contested as a doubleheader on Tuesday, March 17.
TGL Teams and Players
Atlanta Drive GC: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover
Boston Common Golf: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
Jupiter Links GC: Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala
New York Golf Club: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young
The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry