TaylorMade Golf Ripped for Photoshopping Scottie Scheffler’s Hairline After Win
Scottie Scheffler won his fourth major championship on Sunday in familiar fashion as he rolled to a four-shot victory at the British Open to claim his first Claret Jug.
The 29-year-old has been the No. 1 golfer in the world for a while now and it seems like he's going to stay in that spot for quite some time as he continues to leave the other top golfers in awe of what he can accomplish on the biggest of stages.
Scheffler uses TaylorMade clubs and on Sunday the golf equipment company celebrated his win with a celebratory post on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed one strange thing about the photo they used, however, as they seemed to add a little hair to his head.
People on social media were not a fan of that move:
Scheffler probably doesn't care all that much, however, as nothing really seems to faze him. Still. that was a weird move by TaylorMade.