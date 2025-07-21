SI

TaylorMade Golf Ripped for Photoshopping Scottie Scheffler’s Hairline After Win

Andy Nesbitt

Scottie Scheffler cruised to his first British Open win on Sunday.
Scottie Scheffler cruised to his first British Open win on Sunday. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler won his fourth major championship on Sunday in familiar fashion as he rolled to a four-shot victory at the British Open to claim his first Claret Jug.

The 29-year-old has been the No. 1 golfer in the world for a while now and it seems like he's going to stay in that spot for quite some time as he continues to leave the other top golfers in awe of what he can accomplish on the biggest of stages.

Scheffler uses TaylorMade clubs and on Sunday the golf equipment company celebrated his win with a celebratory post on Instagram. Fans quickly noticed one strange thing about the photo they used, however, as they seemed to add a little hair to his head.

People on social media were not a fan of that move:

TaylorMade Golf Ripped for Photoshopping Scottie Scheffler’s Hairline in Celebratory Post
@TaylorMadeGolf

Scheffler probably doesn't care all that much, however, as nothing really seems to faze him. Still. that was a weird move by TaylorMade.

More British Open on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Golf