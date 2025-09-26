Team Europe, Rory McIlroy Take Relaxed Approach in Response to Ryder Cup Hecklers
The Ryder Cup may not begin until Friday, but the heckling has already begun from fans of the United States at Bethpage Black.
On Wednesday, it was Team Europe's Matthew Fitzpatrick hearing it from United States spectators as he was practicing his chipping just off the green on the course.
Fitzpatrick took things in stride, laughing off the encounter with the Americans in attendance.
On Thursday, fans took aim at Rory McIlroy while he stood by a tee box with his teammates during practice. McIlroy was seen adjusting his collar and messing with the top button of his shirt.
A fan chimed in with a pretty solid heckle that had all of Team Europe laughing, including Rory.
"You don't need a button to choke Rory!" the fan yelled out as McIlroy adjusted the button on his shirt.
Actual play has yet to begin, but Team Europe seems to be laughing off the heckling ... even embracing it.
Perhaps this is how they feel they should best approach the competition this weekend, as they try to capture the Ryder Cup on U.S. soil.
Or maybe the mindset will shift this weekend. Time will tell, but for now, it seems like Team Europe is taking things in stride at Bethpage.