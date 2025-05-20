TGL Adding a New Detroit Team Starting in 2027
TGL, the technology-driven indoor simulation golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is adding its first expansion team.
A franchise called "Motor City Golf Club" will represent Detroit and begin play in 2027, the league announced Tuesday. The ownership group will be led by Michael Hamp and Middle West Partners and include Sheila Ford Hamp, principal owner and chair of the Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton.
TGL said brand and roster announcements would be made at a later date.
Rumors of new franchises joining TGL have been circulating since the league's inaugural season ended in March, with the Atlanta Drive being crowned champions.
Mike McCarley, the co-founder of TMRW Sports with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, said a few weeks after the season ended that there has been “a ton of interest over the course of a season” when it comes to an expansion team.
Initial rumors circulated around a Dallas team, with the reported cost of a franchise being in the neighborhood of $77 million.
Many of the stars on the PGA Tour are already on TGL teams but there are plenty who have not been involved including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland.