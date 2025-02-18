With Three Tight Matches, TGL Hits Tripleheader Home Run on Presidents Day
It was fair to wonder what TGL was and how it could improve after a hodgepodge first couple of weeks that left many people wondering: Why should I keep tuning in to watch pros play simulator golf?
Well, some of golf’s biggest superstars showed exactly why during TGL’s Presidents Day tripleheader.
On a day featuring four teams and three matches played over nine hours, we saw several amazing chip-ins, clutch shotmaking and, most importantly, a competitive fire that showed these players actually care about the outcome of their matches. It was a major win for the fledgling operation still trying to find its place in the world of golf.
The perfect encapsulation came from two-time major champion Justin Thomas, who chipped in from off the green to force overtime in Atlanta’s comeback win over Los Angeles in the opening match. Thomas punctuated the clutch shot with a club toss as the crowd inside SoFi Center erupted in celebration.
More importantly, the event didn’t lose its energy from there. Min Woo Lee chipped in for an eagle for The Bay Golf Club and Lucas Glover chipped in for an eagle for Atlanta GC in the next match. Keegan Bradley chipped in for an eagle for Boston Common GC in the final match to tie things up 3-3.
It would have been easy for this event to lack energy with most of the players fresh off playing the Genesis Invitational in California and having flown in overnight for these matches. That goes double for Ludvig Aberg, who won the Genesis. Instead, Aberg played both matches, hitting several amazing shots, and every player showed a mix of excitement and fun throughout the day.
Thomas doing a somersault and players generally showcasing emotion and excitement is what golf fans want to see. They want something different than what they get every week on the PGA Tour and TGL’s best path toward carving a niche within that core audience is to showcase their personalities in a competitive environment. Couple that with amazing shotmaking and you have a starting point to build on.
TGL changing the rules last week for throwing the “Hammer” was also critical. Previously, one team started with the Hammer, which is essentially a press on any hole that increases the point value of the hole, and could be held by that team the entire match. Now, each team gets three Hammers, providing every team a better chance to stage a comeback and keep the matches competitive.
This was on full display in the first match when Thomas threw the Hammer and then made a 13-foot birdie putt to claim two points for Atlanta. Atlanta was down 3-0 before that, but pulled within a point and ended up winning in overtime.
These minor adjustments, and TGL and the players’ willingness to adjust on the fly, have positioned the league for a fantastic finish. We’re roughly halfway through the first season and the top four teams advance to the playoffs. Right now, no team is out of the hunt.
TGL’s big week continues Tuesday with Tiger Woods and Tom Kim headlining Jupiter Links' match against Rickie Fowler, Cam Young and Matt Fitzpatrick from New York Golf Club. Whether we see chip-ins and a tight match remains to be seen. But the groundwork was laid for what TGL should be moving forward and the momentum is building for a league figuring out its place in golf.