Tiger Woods Was Asked About His Iron Play, and His Response Was Incredibly Relatable
Tiger Woods fired a four-over par 74 to begin the 124th U.S. Open, placing him squarely in the middle of the pack as afternoon play got underway in the opening round of the tournament Thursday at Pinehurst No. 2.
Woods spoke after his round with reporters, and was asked about his iron play, which seemed to improve during the back nine. Woods, in an honest answer to the question, gave an incredibly relatable response.
"Yeah, they were O.K.," Woods said. "It wasn't as good as I like. I was pretty one-dimensional earlier in the week which is interesting. I was drawing the ball a lot. Now I'm cutting the ball a lot," Woods added with a chuckle.
"Welcome to golf."
Even for Woods, with his 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships, golf can be incredibly confounding.
It's not often that the average player at home can relate to a player with the historical stature of Woods, but Thursday's quote from the golf legend is about as relatable as it can get.