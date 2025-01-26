SI

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL Teams to Face Off Monday on ESPN

The tech-infused simulator league will play Monday on ESPN with the co-founders’ teams competing.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods watch golfers warm up for TGL's inaugural match at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
TGL heads into its fourth week with perhaps its juiciest matchup yet.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the central figures in the indoor simulator league, will compete Monday with their teams, Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common. The first three weeks of TGL have seen lopsided matches and Week 3 (without the buzz of opening night or Tiger, who played in Week 2) saw a ratings decline.  

Here’s what to know for the TGL’s fourth match:

How to watch

The match will air at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday on ESPN; its first Monday slot of the year after three consecutive Tuesdays.

The teams

Jupiter Links GC will have Woods, Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim playing. Three of four players for each team play per match, and the fourth man out for Jupiter Links this week is Max Homa. Woods, Kisner and Homa played in Week 2 and were soundly defeated 12-1 by Los Angeles Golf Club.

Boston Common will field McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott, with Hideki Matsuyama sitting out.

The competition

The match play format includes 15 simulator holes, with the first nine played in a “triples” alternate shot and the last six holes with singles where each player takes on another for two holes. One point is awarded for a won hole and there are no carryovers in the event of ties. 

SI’s Iain Macmillan has broken down the match from a betting perspective, with Boston Common being the definitive favorite according to oddsmakers.

The match is in SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 

