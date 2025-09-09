Tiger Woods Spotted on Camera Hitting Golf Balls
Here we go again.
It appears another Tiger Woods comeback is upon us. After rupturing his left Achilles in March, which prevented him from playing the majors and other events this season, the 15-time major champion was seen hitting golf balls on the range at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J.
The video, which is the first time Woods has been seen publicly swinging a golf club since his injury, was posted on the Instagram page of TGRLiveEvents.
The 49-year-old’s last Tour-sanctioned start was the 2024 British Open, where he missed the cut. Woods also played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, and lost in a playoff, while also competing in TGL matches earlier this year.
The timeline for a ruptured Achilles is usually 6-12 months. Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge in December; however, a few weeks later is the PNC Championship, in which he can use a cart. It’s unknown whether he’ll be ready to compete in the silly-season tournament, but this video fuels the anticipation.