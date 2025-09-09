SI

Tiger Woods Spotted on Camera Hitting Golf Balls

The 15-time major champion ruptured his left Achilles in March, but he appeared to be back on the driving range this week.

Max Schreiber

Tiger Woods was seen hitting golf balls for the first time since his Achilles injury in March.
Tiger Woods was seen hitting golf balls for the first time since his Achilles injury in March. / Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Here we go again. 

It appears another Tiger Woods comeback is upon us. After rupturing his left Achilles in March, which prevented him from playing the majors and other events this season, the 15-time major champion was seen hitting golf balls on the range at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. 

Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters. Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark

The video, which is the first time Woods has been seen publicly swinging a golf club since his injury, was posted on the Instagram page of TGRLiveEvents.

The 49-year-old’s last Tour-sanctioned start was the 2024 British Open, where he missed the cut. Woods also played in the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, and lost in a playoff, while also competing in TGL matches earlier this year. 

The timeline for a ruptured Achilles is usually 6-12 months. Woods hosts the Hero World Challenge in December; however, a few weeks later is the PNC Championship, in which he can use a cart. It’s unknown whether he’ll be ready to compete in the silly-season tournament, but this video fuels the anticipation.

More Golf Coverage on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf