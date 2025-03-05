Tom Kim Had a Hilarious Nick Young Moment During a TGL Match
The final match of the TGL regular season took place on Tuesday night with Tiger Woods's Jupiter Links taking on the Atlanta Drive. Woods played with Tom Kim and Max Homa as they finished the season with a loss and a 1-4 record.
The highlight of the night—besides Celine Dion revealing herself to be a golf fan before singing the opening to the song from Titanic—came when Kim went full Nick Young on a chip.
Kim thought he made his shot, threw his club and turned away with his arms in the air as the ball rolled towards the cup. The ball was on target, but lipped out, leaving Kim celebrating a miss.
His teammates just about died laughing, which you can hear in that video. It went on like that for minutes. Meanwhile, the TGL social media account was all over the moment.
While Kim's team lost, he certainly had a good time as he also pretended to be Kate Winslet in Titanic after he saw Celine Dion was there. Imagine being comfortable enough with Tiger Woods to stand in front of him and pretend you're Rose.