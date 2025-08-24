Caitlin Clark, Sports World React to Tommy Fleetwood Finally Getting PGA Tour Win
What a moment for the 34-year-old.
It's been a long time coming, but Tommy Fleetwood is finally a PGA Tour champion.
The 34-year-old, who entered the final round of Tour Championship at 16-under, shot a two-under 68 on Sunday to capture both the tournament and the season-long FedEx Cup title. He finished three strokes ahead of both Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay to clinch it.
The win marks Fleetwood's first win on the PGA Tour in 164(!) starts. He's long been known as one of the best players on Tour without a victory, and so naturally, the sports world—including the likes of LeBron James and Caitlin Clark—was fired up for the long-time pro. Here are some of the best reactions to Fleetwood's win from across social media:
