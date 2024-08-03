Here Are the Top Contenders for Gold in Sunday’s Olympic Golf Final Round
Looks like a Sunday shootout is on tap for Olympic gold.
American Xander Schauffele, the defending gold medalist and a two-time major champion this year, was a 36-hole co-leader and remained at the top after 54 holes. He was joined Saturday by Spain's Jon Rahm at 14 under, and behind them are 10 players within five shots.
Here’s a look at the top of the leaderboard heading to the final round at Le Golf National:
T1. Jon Rahm (-14): The LIV Golf member won last week for the first time since the 2023 Masters and the momentum has carried for the Spaniard, with 17 birdies and two eagles over 54 holes.
T1. Xander Schauffele (-14): Was drinking out of the Claret Jug two weeks ago and now the Californian is one round away from another bite of a gold medal.
3. Tommy Fleetwood (-13): The Englishman has enjoyed plenty of support and will play in the final group with the chance at the biggest win of his career.
T4. Nicolai Hojgaard (-11): Denmark doesn’t have a gold in these Olympics but the 23-year-old has a chance to change that after a Saturday 62, the low round of the tournament which also tied the course record.
T4. Hideki Matsuyama (-11): Finished three shots behind Schauffele in his native Tokyo three years ago and missed out on bronze in a playoff; an even-par 71 Saturday forces him to chase Sunday.
T6. Thomas Detry (-10): Any medal would be huge for the 31-year-old Belgian, whose last significant win was six years ago at the World Cup of Golf—which has since been supplanted by the Olympics.
T6. Tom Kim (-10): The 22-year-old South Korean has won three times already on the PGA Tour and Olympic gold would raise his young stardom to another level.
T6. Rory McIlroy (-10): Said he never worked harder for a third place at the last Olympics (but fell short in the bronze-medal playoff won by C.T. Pan), should be freewheeling it tomorrow from off the pace.
T6. Scottie Scheffler (-10): A late bogey Saturday makes Sunday’s job just a little bit harder for the world No. 1 but no one would rule him out for the medal stand.
T10. Ludvig Aberg (-9): The Swede shot 66 Saturday for his low round of the week and may need that again Sunday.
T10. Jason Day (-9): Was 6 under on his round through 12 holes Saturday but two late bogeys will make the job that much harder Sunday for the Aussie.
T10. Joaquin Niemann (-9): The Chilean is the other LIV member in the mix, a rally for gold would put him in all the majors next year.