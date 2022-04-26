Fond Memories Of Past Help Revive St. Louis' Tower Tee

A pair of south St. Louis locals reconnect and revive a facility that pre-dates such local iconic moments as the opening of the Arch, the Lou Brock for Ernie Broglio trade, and the Beatles playing Busch Stadium.

The improved Tower Tee features a new Par 3 course and clubhouse, a two-tier driving range, a putting green, and indoor training space. Tower Tee

Too bad Thomas Wolfe can’t see what’s going on in St. Louis, he might ask for a revision.

Wolfe’s novel "You Can’t Go Home Again" was published posthumously in 1940. But, in fact, you can, you can go home again. And Tower Tee golf facility in Affton, Missouri, located just south of the River City’s downtown area, is proving it.

For background, Tower Tee proprietor Steve Lotz, whose family operated the facility for 55 years, shuddered the joint and auctioned off its increments in July 2018. He had no choice. Rather than renew Tower Tee’s lease, property owner Tegna Inc., agreed to sell the grounds to McBride Berra, which made plans for a residential development that would include 158 new homes.

That’s right Joni Mitchell, plans were to "pave paradise and put up a …" a housing development.

But that didn’t sit well with many in the immediate community, and the entire St. Louis area. Amid the preservation protests and political resistance, McBride Berra decided instead to step aside and sold the treasured 27-acre tract to a couple of south St. Louis County natives — Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia.

The friends formerly worked together in the financial world at Scottrade, but had since moved on. Tower Tee offered an intriguing chance to reconnect.

“We had been searching for a business venture together,” Shamia says. “Steve heard about the community’s desire to 'Save Tower Tee' and felt the passion behind the effort. He thought that seemed like the right thing to do for the community.

“Growing up in Affton, he had many fond memories of the original Tower Tee, as did I. We both agreed it was a great way to give back to the community, by recreating an updated version of what had provided us both so many great childhood family memories.”

Keep in mind, Tower Tee existed in St. Louis before the Arch (opened in 1965), before the Beatles (played Busch Stadium 1966) and before Brock for Broglio (1964). The golf and recreational facility opened in 1963 and over the years, became much more than a driving range. It was a place where kids swung their first golf club, hit their first batting cage fastball, made their first hole-in-one through the legs of “Phil the Gorilla.”

It is one of the few multi-purpose golf facilities in the country, one of the last still standing.

“I have a lot of good memories of going there,” said John Daniels, USGA Central Region agronomist. The USGA and Daniels were brought in as turf consultants for the project. Daniels is now based in Dallas, but he grew up in St. Louis and still has family there. “It’s a special place. I think everybody involved feels that way,” he says.

The new Tower Tee, like its predecessor, is multifaceted. The grounds include an expansive new clubhouse, which is able to accommodate corporate gatherings and parties. The driving range has two tiers and 53 bays available, 33 of which are heated, and 13 that include Toptracer technology.

There is a putting green, as well as a beer garden with a large TV and fireplace. There is indoor training space, game-improvement technology and top-notch instruction. Batting cages and mini-golf are back, of course — first kisses optional. Embellishments like outdoor patios, a playground and bocce ball are featured, as well.

St. Louis-based golf architect Art Schaupeter designed the new Par 3 course and short-game area. The old Tower Tee bunched 18 holes into a relatively-small footprint. Starting from scratch, Schaupeter created nine holes that cover 920 yards, similar in scope to the Cradle Short Course at revered Pinehurst Resort.

The nine greens on the Par 3 course mirror famous greens from around the globe. Meanwhile, the course also accommodates Footgolf, a hybrid game that combines soccer skills with golf. With St. Louis poised to begin MLS play in 2023, it’s a natural fit.

In short, Tower Tee is a toolbox of entertainment.

“It will appeal to the most skilled golfer, the casual player, and those brand new to the game. … There is no intimidation factor at Tower Tee,” Shamia says. “With footgolf, batting cages, bocce, mini golf and a playground for the kids, we see the entire community getting involved and finding something they enjoy."

The challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the pace of construction and delayed the opening. But the new-and-improved Tower Tee had a soft opening in mid-December and the early returns have been encouraging. As spring arrives in St. Louis, Tower Tee promises to be a busy place.

Too bad Thomas Wolfe can’t be there to see it. You really can come home again.