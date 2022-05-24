Skip to main content

Goin' North for the Summer

With June, July and August right around the corner and temperatures sure to be rising, here are a trio of destinations above the 45th parallel that are sure to bring a bit of relief — and relaxation.

The 45th parallel, which represents the latitude degree north of the equator, typically features the golf season's latest opening clubs. The circle runs through Oregon, Minnesota, Michigan and New York. 

Here is a look at three visit-worthy locales that are getting their seasons started.  

SUNCADIA RESORT

Rope Rider Golf Course — Hole 11 (5)

The Pacific Northwest resort, located in Cle Elum, Washington, is a 6,400-acre all-season resort community 80 miles from Seattle. On the sunny side of the Cascade Mountains with an array of outdoor activities, several casual and fine dining restaurants and a world class spa. The Inn at Suncadia is an intimate wilderness getaway with a Northwest-style design, while The Lodge at Suncadia sits high above the Cle Elum River with panoramic views and full amenities of a luxury hotel.

Oh, yes, the golf: Suncadia features three championship courses — Prospector Golf Course, an Arnold Palmer Course Design Co. design; Rope Rider Golf Course, a Jacobsen Hardy Golf Course Design layout; and the private Tumble Creek, which was designed by Tom Doak of Renaissance Golf Design.

Average summer temperatures: June, 72 degrees; July, 80 degrees; August, 81 degrees.

GRAND VIEW LODGE SPA AND GOLF RESORT

Grand View Lodge — Pines4
Opened in 1916, this Brainerd, Minnesota, destination recently invested $55 million to update the resort with modern amenities. Among the additions were North, a 60-room boutique hotel, an intimate wedding chapel and an expanded Glacial Waters Spa. Spread across several hundred acres, Grand View offers a variety of private, luxury lodging options, as well as 2,500 feet of sandy beach on Gull and Roy Lakes and endless year-round activities.

Oh, yes, the golf: The lodge offers 45 holes of golf. The Pines is made up of three distinct nine-hole layouts — the renovated Lakes and Woods courses, along with the Marsh. The Pines also includes a two-sided driving range, a short game practice area and multiple putting greens. The Preserve is an 18-hole, par-72 play that is both challenging and aesthetically pleasing.

Average summer temperatures: June, 76 degrees; July, 81 degrees; August, 79 degrees.

GRAND HOTEL

TheJewel

What is not to enjoy about this iconic northern Michigan resort destination that is located on the idyllic Mackinac Island within Lake Huron. Known as "America’s Summer Place," Grand Hotel offers something for every traveler, with 16 on-site restaurants, Astor’s Salon and Spa and a multitude of outdoor recreational options. The Grand features 388 rooms — no two are the same — and guests will enjoy thoughtfully decorated rooms, two-bedroom suites and four-bedroom private cottages. The storied hotel celebrates its 136th season in 2022 with a range of new packages, programming and experiences, in addition to a undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation project.

Oh, yes, the golf: The resort features two individual nine-hole courses that comprise The Jewel. The Grand course, which offers views of the Straits of Mackinac, was opened in 1901 and received a Jerry Matthews redesign in 1987. Matthews, a Michigan-centric course architect, also designed the nine-hole Woods course,

Average summer temperatures: June, 70 degrees; July, 76 degrees; August, 74 degrees.

