Horseshoe Bay Resort Is a Texas-Sized Oasis of Luxury

A four-year, $100-million renovation project has brought glamorous touches to Horseshoe Bay Resort, including four re-energized golf courses, completely upgraded guest rooms, expanded conference space, a reimagined luxury spa and brand-new restaurant concepts in the resort’s hotel tower, yacht club and Whitewater Sports Club. All three Robert Trent Jones Sr. golf courses now showcase redone greens, bunkering and tee boxes.

At the Jack Nicklaus Signature members’ only Summit Rock Course, bunkers were enhanced with better drainage and brighter, finer sand. In 2020, the award-winning Cap Rock clubhouse was opened, creating a greater sense of arrival for members.