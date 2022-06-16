View: A Closer Look at The Country Club, Site of the 2022 U.S. Open

Skip to main content

A Closer Look at The Country Club, Site of the 2022 U.S. Open

One of the USGA's five founding charter clubs, the venerable Brookline, Massachusetts, venue is hosting its 13th USGA championship with this week's U.S. Open.

Not since 1988 has The Country Club hosted a U.S. Open. Though 34 years older, the Brookline, Massachusetts, club received a few nips and tucks from noted course architect Gil Hanse that has made the course a relevant exam for the modern-day player.

The most notable change to the tight and shortish setup is the removal of the fourth hole from the 1988 U.S. Open routing and the addition of the 131-yard, par-3 11th hole, which was part of The Country Club's routing for the 1913 U.S. Open.

U.S. Open Routing Comparison (2022 1988 1963)

Here's a look at a few of the holes that make up this year's routing. 

HOLE 3

The Country Club | Hole 3
HOLE 4

2022_USOpen_Brookline_H4

HOLE 8

2022_USOpen_Brookline_H8

HOLE 10

The Country Club | Hole 10

HOLE 11

The Country Club | Hole 11

HOLE 18

The Country Club | Hole 18
The Country Club – Hole 18
The Country Club | Hole 18

The Country Club | Hole 11
