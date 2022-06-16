View: A Closer Look at The Country Club, Site of the 2022 U.S. Open

One of the USGA's five founding charter clubs, the venerable Brookline, Massachusetts, venue is hosting its 13th USGA championship with this week's U.S. Open.

Not since 1988 has The Country Club hosted a U.S. Open. Though 34 years older, the Brookline, Massachusetts, club received a few nips and tucks from noted course architect Gil Hanse that has made the course a relevant exam for the modern-day player.

The most notable change to the tight and shortish setup is the removal of the fourth hole from the 1988 U.S. Open routing and the addition of the 131-yard, par-3 11th hole, which was part of The Country Club's routing for the 1913 U.S. Open.

Courtesy: USGA

Here's a look at a few of the holes that make up this year's routing.

HOLE 3

Russell Kirk | USGA

HOLE 4

Mateo Villalba | Golffile

HOLE 8

Pedro Salado | Golffile

HOLE 10

John Mummert | USGA

HOLE 11

John Mummert | USGA

HOLE 18

John Mummert | USGA

John Mummert | USGA