Photo Gallery: Where Does the British Open Go From Here?

Where Does the British Open Go From Here?

The Open Championship receives the royal treatment for the next trio of venues that have combined to host 23 British Opens.

For months, even years, actually, there has been plenty of talk and hype of the 150th British Open at St. Andrews' Old Course, the home of golf. And deservedly so. 

There is certainly no shortage of iconic courses in the Royal and Ancient's arsenal of choices, but here are the courses up next in the rota. 

2023: ROYAL LIVERPOOL

2024: ROYAL TROON

2025: ROYAL PORTRUSH

