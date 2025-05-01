Trevor Immelman Refutes Report That LIV Golf Is Close to World Ranking Points
This week, Sportico reported that LIV Golf was in “serious discussions" with Official World Golf Ranking personnel to secure points for its tournaments.
Trevor Immelman, who replaced Peter Dawson as the chair of the OWGR in January, told the Associated Press on Thursday that the report may have been a bit premature.
“They have not put any application in. Whether that happens or not, I guess time will tell,” Immelman said.
In March 2024, LIV officially rescinded its application for OWGR points after the OWGR denied LIV's request in October 2023, citing several issues with LIV's application.
The lack of pathways into LIV tournaments was a primary reason why its bid was denied. Since then, LIV fields have increased from 48 players to 54 and the league has added a “promotions event” that has awarded a limited number of spots in the LIV Golf (one spot for the 2025 season, reduced from three in 2024). It also offers exemptions to International Series events on the Asian Tour for top finishers.
Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, added that while LIV hasn’t resubmitted an application to OWGR, he has had conversations with LIV Golf’s CEO, Scott O’Neill.
“I have enjoyed getting to know Scott O’Neil over the last few months,” he said. “We’ve spoken on the phone a couple of times. We met in person at the Masters, just really introduction stuff. We’re in the same position we have been without any application from their side.
The former Masters champion said LIV must submit the application.
“Our process is not to go chasing tours,” Immelman said. “We have an open-door policy. Whoever wants to apply is more than welcome. There isn’t any pressure from our side. We allow these tours to figure out what their best strategy is.
“But until a new application is put in, there’s nothing really we can do about it. If the LIV Golf League is wanting to be part of the OWGR, then they need to go ahead and put another application in. That’s really where we are."
LIV Golf plays this week in South Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the seventh of 14 events on its schedule.