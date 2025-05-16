Tyrrell Hatton Had an NSFW Crash Out After Driving Tee Shot Into Water
Always blame the club.
Death, taxes and Tyrrell Hatton crashing out on the golf course.
Amid his second round of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Friday morning, the 33-year-old Englishman sent a tee shot into the water. He was inevitably pretty upset and took his frustrations out with the below reaction.
Warning: The following video includes crude language that is NSFW.
Hatton finished with an unavoidable triple bogey and, after entering the hole tied for second place at 5 under par, tumbled down the leaderboard. He currently sits at 1 under through the second round's first 11 holes.
Meltdowns aside, it’s been an eventful Friday in Charlotte, headlined by a near-ace on a 347-yard par 4 from Max Homa.
