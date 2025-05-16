SI

Tyrrell Hatton Had an NSFW Crash Out After Driving Tee Shot Into Water

Mike Kadlick

Hatton wanted this one back.
Hatton wanted this one back. / Screenshot via ESPN

Death, taxes and Tyrrell Hatton crashing out on the golf course.

Amid his second round of the 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Friday morning, the 33-year-old Englishman sent a tee shot into the water. He was inevitably pretty upset and took his frustrations out with the below reaction.

Warning: The following video includes crude language that is NSFW.

Always blame the club.

Hatton finished with an unavoidable triple bogey and, after entering the hole tied for second place at 5 under par, tumbled down the leaderboard. He currently sits at 1 under through the second round's first 11 holes.

Meltdowns aside, it’s been an eventful Friday in Charlotte, headlined by a near-ace on a 347-yard par 4 from Max Homa.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

