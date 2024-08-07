U.S. Olympian Rose Zhang Discusses On-Course Style, Travel Hacks
Rose Zhang is no stranger to representing the U.S. in international competitions, having done so since 2017 when she was a 14-year-old member of a Junior Solheim Cup team. But this week is her biggest team gig yet: playing in the Olympics.
The California native began play Wednesday at Le Golf National, representing the red, white and blue while wearing J. Lindeberg’s interpretations of Olympic style. We wrote about the fits last month, which the men (including champion Scottie Scheffler) debuted last week. J. Lindeberg will also outfit the squads when the summer games come to Los Angeles in 2028.
Sports Illustrated asked Zhang via email about her international outfits from over the years and some of her other favorite style tips.
Sports Illustrated: You've been representing the U.S. on a world stage for years: Do you remember what the uniforms were from your first team competition, the 2017 Junior Solheim Cup?
Rose Zhang: Yes, I remember they were Ping and we wore knee length shorts and visors.
SI: Was there a favorite look from all the times you've worn red, white and blue?
RZ: I loved the outfits for the 2022 Curtis Cup Team.
SI: Have you kept clothes from every national team you've played on? If so, what does that stash look like?
RZ: I don’t keep every single item of clothing, just some of my favorites from each event. I have a closet at home in Irvine (Calif.) of those items that I liked, to remind me of my experiences there.
SI: Generally speaking, how would you describe your golf style? What are must-haves and must-avoids?
RZ: My must-haves are sleeves and must-avoid are sleeveless. I don’t like frilly or flowy skirts, I prefer cleaner and more athletic shorts and skirts.
SI: Any clothing-related superstitions?
RZ: No superstitions!
SI: Are you a hat or a visor person?
RZ: I like hats and rarely wear visors.
SI: My family gives me a hard time for having more golf shoes than “regular” shoes, and I'm a once-a-week at best player. How many golf shoes are in your closet right now?
RZ: Too many to count.
SI: What are some of your favorite golf travel hacks? (Packing advice, what to bring/not bring from home, etc.)
RZ: My advice would be bring plastic bags or empty bags for dirty clothes, especially for long stretches on the road and when I have back-to-back tournaments and can’t do my laundry.