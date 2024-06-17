Brooks Koepka Had Classy Message for Bryson DeChambeau After U.S. Open Win
Bryson DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open in style on Sunday, getting up and down for a brilliant par on the 18th hole to beat Rory McIlroy by a stroke in what was an epic final round at legendary Pinehurst No. 2.
DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, had the fans on his side all week at Pinehurst and had everyone going nuts after he sank his final putt.
He also had a former rival, Brooks Koepka, singing his praises after the win. DeChambeau and Koepka used to have a tense relationship a few years ago so this was a nice gesture by Koepka, who also has won the U.S. Open twice.
Koepka posted this old photo of them with the message: "Welcome to the club 2x @usopengolf champ."
Good stuff.
Published |Modified