Rory McIlroy’s Brutal Reaction to Losing U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau Goes Viral

Rory McIlroy was gutted after losing the U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory McIlroy's quest to win his first major championship in over a decade came to a crushing end Sunday when he missed two short par putts over the final three holes and lost to Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke at legendary Pinehurst No. 2.

NBC's cameras caught McIlroy's reaction after DeChambeau sunk a par putt on 18 to win the championship, and the scene inside the scorer's room was a sad one for the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world. Cameras then caught McIlroy heading out to his car and leaving the grounds as quickly as he could.

This was rough to see:

Here he is leaving the grounds:

Fans had reactions to McIlroy's emotional reaction:

