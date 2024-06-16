Rory McIlroy’s Brutal Reaction to Losing U.S. Open to Bryson DeChambeau Goes Viral
Rory McIlroy's quest to win his first major championship in over a decade came to a crushing end Sunday when he missed two short par putts over the final three holes and lost to Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke at legendary Pinehurst No. 2.
NBC's cameras caught McIlroy's reaction after DeChambeau sunk a par putt on 18 to win the championship, and the scene inside the scorer's room was a sad one for the No. 3 ranked golfer in the world. Cameras then caught McIlroy heading out to his car and leaving the grounds as quickly as he could.
