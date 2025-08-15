U.S. Ryder Cup Team Plans to Play Fall PGA Tour Event and Leave One Teammate Behind
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Several members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team are expected to participate in next month’s Procore Championship on the PGA Tour next month to prepare for the competition at Bethpage Black, a move that captain Keegan Bradley is championing.
But it causes a potential problem for one of the more prominent members of the team: Bryson DeChambeau.
The two-time U.S. Open champion, who is in position to automatically qualify for the team this week, would like to play in the Napa, California, event. But as a member of the LIV Golf League, that does not appear promising.
“Well, he’s suspended,” Bradley said Thursday following his opening round at the BMW Championship. “And that’s out of my control.”
But Bradley would clearly love to have as many of his team members there as possible, including DeChambeau.
“I thought that the Ryder Cup sort of transcends all of this,” Bradley said. “And really, the last thing on my mind is the PGA Tour-LIV stuff.”
DeChambeau is fifth in the points race, which began with the Players Championship in 2024, and has achieved that standing by playing in just eight qualifying events—all major championships—and missing two cuts.
Last year, he contended in three of the majors, winning the U.S. Open. This year, he was in the final group at the Masters won by Rory McIlroy, tied for second at the PGA Championship and rallied to tie for 10th at the British Open.
He is ranked 17th in the Official World Golf Ranking despite LIV Golf not receiving ranking points for its events.
“We have not formally inquired,” DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, said in a text message. “Bryson plans to participate in every team gathering that he is permitted to attend.”
Like the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf League ends its season next week. There are 33 days between the end of those tournaments and the start of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on Sept. 26.
The Procore Championship begins on Sept. 11 and is the first of seven fall events on the PGA Tour. It is placed two weeks prior to the Ryder Cup. DeChambeau would need a sponsor’s invite—which he’d easily get—but more importantly, permission from the PGA Tour, which would seem unlikely. A PGA Tour spokesman said that DeChambeau “is not eligible for PGA Tour competition.”
DeChambeau could conceivably play in Europe a week prior at the DP World Tour’s Irish Open, where he would need an invite. He is ineligible to play the following week’s BMW PGA Championship.
“It’s sort of been on Bryson to come to us,” Bradley said. “And he’s been great about that. And Bryson is going to keep himself ready. That’s who he is.”
Bradley said last week that he is not requiring anyone to play, but he's received positive feedback about the idea.
“My plan as of now is to go play in Napa,” said Scottie Scheffler, who was leading the BMW after a first-round 66 at Caves Valley. “Outside of some extenuating circumstances, I'll probably be playing in Napa.
“I think when you look at the last Ryder Cup (a U.S. defeat in Rome in 2023), I think that was maybe a bit too much time off for us. It's one of those deals, it's tough. When you get to the end of the PGA Tour season, I think you're a little bit tired. You look at a year like last year I had, when it came to the end of the season, I was pretty worn out. It took a lot out of me. It was important for me to get rest.
“I think now with the way the schedule is, I think there's like four weeks after the Tour Championship before the Ryder Cup, and that's plenty of time to get rest while still staying competitive. It's important for me to get out and get some competitive reps before the Ryder Cup."
Bradley told Sports Illustrated last week that “the boys feel like this is the best course of action to be ready to play at their highest level at Bethpage.”