Victor Perez Notches Second Hole in One in an Oakmont U.S Open
Victor Perez just etched his name into the U.S. Open history books.
The Frenchman notched the second hole in one ever made at Oakmont Country Club during the U.S. Open. Perez teed off on the par-3 6th hole during Friday’s second round, and the ball landed on the green and quickly rolled into the hole. The crowd at Oakmont cheered loudly after Perez’s electric shot.
Perez himself celebrated accordingly by belly bumping his caddie after he learned the shot went in the hole. Not often does a golfer get to say they made an ace during the U.S. Open.
This is Oakmont’s 10th time hosting the U.S. Open. In that span, Perez’s ace was just the second, with the other one coming from Scott Simpson in 1983 on the 16th hole.
In 125 years of the U.S. Open, there have now been 54 hole-in-ones. The most recent came at last year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 from Sepp Straka. Perez now joins that exclusive club.
While Oakmont is known for its carnage, this ace joins an albatross and impressive eagle, proving good golf is still possible even at the '25 U.S. Open amid the many blunders.