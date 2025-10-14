Viktor Hovland Expresses Regret for Awkward Sunday at Ryder Cup
Viktor Hovland expressed regret about having to withdraw from the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup which led to a controversy about how such situations are handled. Europe held on to win that Sunday, staving off a U.S. rally to prevail 15–13.
Hovland, 28, said he made a late decision to compete in this week’s DP World India Championship after waiting until last week to swing a club because of an ongoing neck issue. He acknowledged that his Sunday withdrawal that resulted in a half point for both teams was tricky.
Because Hovland could not play, American Harris English also sat out the singles. His name had been placed in an “envelope” by U.S. captain Keegan Bradley in case such an injury situation arose, with both teams getting a half point from that match. It turned out to be important given how close the competition got during the final day.
“The whole situation was pretty upsetting,” Hovland said Tuesday at Delhi Golf Club, where the DP World Tour event begins Thursday. “Just the fact that I didn't get to play, and I felt really bad for Harris, who also didn’t get to play a match, even though there was nothing wrong with him. He just didn’t get to play, and he was upset about that, and I feel very bad for not being able to compete.”
Hovland had completed a Saturday morning foursomes victory—he holed a long par putt on the 18th green alongside Robert MacIntyre to preserve a 1-up win over Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley—and was scheduled to play in the afternoon session.
But a neck issue that had bothered him for the better part of two months flared up. He sat out the afternoon session, and then got an MRI on Saturday evening that revealed a bulging disk in his neck.
Hovland still hoped to play singles and warmed up on Sunday morning before withdrawing. He said he both texted and spoke to English about the situation.
According to the Ryder Cup captain’s agreement, in the event of an injury for singles, both teams are awarded a half point if one player is injured and can't play. Bradley afterward called for the rule to be changed.
“It’s tough,” Hovland said. “I think we’re so used to in sports that if you can’t play because you’re hurt, obviously that should be a loss of point. But I think in the spirit of the Ryder Cup and the spirit of the game and the history of it, knowing that this Ryder Cup is just a part of many, many Ryder Cups to come, I think it’s more of a gentlemen's agreement that, O.K., you were hurt this time and maybe the next time there’s a guy on the U.S.’s team and we’re all kind of sympathetic about the person being hurt and not being able to play."
Hovland continued: “I think there’s kind of a mutual understanding that if we were healthy we would all go out there and play. I don’t think people are using that to really finagle the system and try and squeak by.
“Also to the other point, if you do change the rule and you give away a point, now there’s also the angle that, O.K., knowing that the other team is going to put out their best player most likely in the first few groups, they can just kind of put me out as a sacrificial lamb and take the L against their best player. So, I don’t think there’s any ideal way to do it, but the most—I think that’s just a better way overall to do it.”
Hovland Returns to a Course That Suits His Game
Hovland said the New Delhi golf course suits him this week because it is narrow and does not require a lot of drivers, a club he has struggled with along with the neck problems.
“Took about a week-and-a-half off after the Ryder Cup and didn’t really touch a club, and then was kind of running out of time a little bit to make a decision if I wanted to come here or not,” he said. “I played two 18-hole rounds in a row back-to-back, and my neck felt O.K., so I decided to fly over here and give it a chance.
“I think one of the big things, you don’t have to hit driver out here, very much at least. That definitely helps my neck because it’s definitely the driver, I think, that gives me the biggest amount of pain. Hopefully we'll stick to the 3-iron, and the neck will be fine.”
Hovland, who is ranked 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking, won the Valspar Championship earlier this year for his seventh PGA Tour victory. He also has two DP World Tour wins.