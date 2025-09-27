The Awkward Ryder Cup 'Envelope' Could Be Used Again on Sunday
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — There is a possibility that one of the more uncomfortable aspects of the Ryder Cup will come into play on Sunday if Viktor Hovland’s injury prevents him from playing.
The envelope.
Hovland, the Norwegian star who played at Oklahoma State and made a huge par-saving putt late in his foursome match Saturday morning, pulled out of the afternoon session due to a neck injury. He was replaced in the lineup by Tyrrell Hatton alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in the four-ball match with European side comfortably ahead 8½ to 3½.
“I’ve had some issues with a neck injury on and off for the last two months,” Hovland said. “I took some painkillers on the seventh hole and then got some treatment from Matt Roberts, the physio, on the 10th tee box. It stayed the same for the remainder of the match after that. But I came in and rested up and got some more treatment and when I went back out onto the range, I tried hitting some shots trying to build up to the driver. I hit three or four hard ones and it just got worse.
"I didn’t want to risk it for the match in case it got worse and I couldn’t continue, especially in fourballs when you are hitting every shot.”
The envelope comes into play if a player is injured or ill, and therefore unable to play Sunday singles, when all 12 players compete in head-to-head matchups.
Each captain is required to submit one name that is sealed—and hopefully never opened—who would then sit out if the opposing side has a player who is unable to compete. Instead of a forfeit, each side is awarded a half point. The envelope is submitted Saturday night by the captain at the same time as his singles roster.
The problem is no captain wants to pick a player he will have sit out. And thus, no captain ever would reveal the name in the envelope unless it is absolutely necessary.
A History of the Envelope at the Ryder Cup
The envelope has come into use just three times in Ryder Cup history, the last more than 30 years ago.
In 1979, England’s Mark James could not play due to a chest injury. The American who sat was Gil Morgan. In 1991, Steve Pate had been involved in a car accident leading up to the Ryder Cup—he played in the afternoon session on Saturday but was deemed unfit for singles. Thus, David Gilford ended up sitting for the Europeans.
In 1993, the last time it happened, Landy Wadkins actually volunteered, and captain Tom Watson put his name in the envelope.
“I had played three times,” Wadkins said. “I was a captain’s pick. And so I was fine with it. Then the lineup comes out and I’m supposed to play Seve (Ballesteros). I was 4-0 against him over the years and I really wanted to make it 5-0.
“Then they tell us (Sam) Torrance can’t go. He had septic toe or something like that, a foot injury. And he couldn’t play. So Jim Gallagher got moved into that spot.’’
That U.S. victory was the last time the Americans won the Ryder Cup overseas.