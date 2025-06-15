Viktor Hovland Was the Last Man on the Range After a Grueling U.S. Open Round
Through three days of U.S. Open golf at Oakmont Country Club, the carnage that was promised has been delivered.
Heading into Sunday’s final round, just four players—Sam Burns, Adam Scott, J.J. Spaun and Viktor Hovland—are under par.
With the leaders set to tee off at 2:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, this ongoing war of attrition is heading towards its conclusion. While you might think that the players near the top of the leaderboard would be eager to rest and recover after another grueling round, Hovland was the last man on the driving range, putting in the work and hoping to find that tiny extra edge that could put him over the top tomorrow.
Hovland was battling all day, and escaped Oakmont with a par round that he likely would have taken if offered it at the start of the day. He’s one of the best players on the PGA Tour to not currently own a major.
By the look of the work he was putting in on the range, he’s pushing for any and every potential edge he can find heading into his final round.