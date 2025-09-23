With Weather Incoming, Ryder Cup Makes Major Change to Schedule
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — With rocky weather in the forecast for Thursday, the 2025 Ryder Cup announced a big change to this week's schedule.
The opening ceremony has been moved to Wednesday, Sept. 24. The pre-show will begin at 3 p.m. with the opening ceremony set for 4 p.m.
Fans holding Ryder Cup+ tickets for Thursday will now be admitted both Wednesday and Thursday.
Traditionally, the Ryder Cup captains announce their pairings for the first session at the opening ceremony. But with this change to the schedule, the captains will not announce pairings at an event that will now be staged a full day-and-a-half before the matches kick off. U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and European captain Luke Donald will announce Friday morning's pairings 4 p.m. Thursday at a location to be determined.
The schedule for the rest of the week remains unchanged. The opening foursomes session will begin Friday morning at 7:10 a.m. ET, with the afternoon four-ball session to follow. It's the same schedule on Saturday. On Sunday the opening singles match will tee off at 12:02 p.m. with the rest following in turn. There is no set schedule for the other matches as they typically begin when the previous match finishes the first hole.
