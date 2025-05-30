All Hail Wisconsin, Where U.S. Women's Open Is Latest In Long Line of Major Championships
ERIN, Wisconsin — This week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills GC showcases the best female golfers in the world in a place and a state that has become familiar with major championship golf.
It’s the fifth major championship held at this course since it opened in 2006 with both a men's and women's U.S. Open and a men’s and women’s U.S. Amateur. Add those to the five staged in Kohler, 70 miles Northeast, plus one in 2024 at Stevens Point, a 2-hour northwest and four coming to Sand Valley, 90 minutes to the west.
Pebble Beach , Oakmont, Merion and Pinehurst are all fine capitals of American golf, but no state anywhere has hosted more major golf events at more varied courses this century than season-shortened, population-challenged, snow-pounded Wisconsin.
Just ask former LPGA Commissioner and current USGA Executive director Mike Whan.
"I can't believe you made me say that. I'm sorry to all my (fellow) Chicagoans, but it's (Wisconsin) a great place to come and enjoy. You've already got it figured out with how many Chicagoans are taking the four-day road trip up here and the places you can play on a road trip in Wisconsin are as good as any in the world. It's really quite a track you guys have built around Wisconsin.”
He should know. The Women’s Open first came to Wisconsin in 1997 when Se Re Pak won it at Blackwolf Run. It returned to Kohler in 2012 and landed in Erin Hills this year. The U.S. Mid-Amateur has also been staged at Erin Hills and five more USGA Championships are scheduled.
In fact, of the major golf championships that travel, the men's and women's U.S. Opens, the PGA Championship and a Ryder Cup have been to a site in Wisconsin.
The only one to resist so far are the Masters (which as we know tends not to travel outside of Augusta), and the British Open (which as we know stays in its own continent).
"But I don't know how you could pull in here and not feel big, not feel special. It's just—I don't know, as a golf person, it just feels like coming home to me,” Whan said.
An added bonus for the grow-the-game mantra is that every course that has hosted a golf major in Wisconsin is public and opened to all during the 6-7 month window There's a strong chance of snow in April and even a small chance for flurries in May.
The three families who control Wisconsin Champship golf—the Kohlers, the Keisers and the Zieglers,—want to keep the championship golf gravy train rolling for their fine state of 5.9 million people.
“We absolutely want another Ryder Cup back at Whistling Straits or championship golf event,” said David Kohler, who took over at the four-course resort when his dad, Herb, died in 2022. “Through the years, we have proved we can host championship events with great drama and excellence which is what golf needs and players, sponsors and fans demand.”
Herb Kohler landed its first major in 1998 with the Women’s Open at Blackwolf Run. It produced the first sudden-death playoff In Women’s Open history. The Wisconsin championship party was on and hasn’t stopped since.
Milwaukee businessman Andy Ziegler and his family purchased Erin Hills from founder Bob Lang in 2009 and it has since hosted two U.S. Amateurs and the 2017 U.S. Open won by Brooks Koepka. It was also recently awarded five additional USGA championships, including the Women’s Amateur and U.S. Amateur making a return visit,
Ziegler has ensured Whan that he will do whatever the USGA or any other governing body needs to host more championships.
Then there's the third family booster: Mike Keiser and his sons own Sand Valley and have hosted numerous events at their courses, including the U.S. Women's Amateur this summer at Bandon Dunes in Oregon.
“We built this place (Sand Valley) to host championship events like we have at our other courses, we’re confident it will be successful like many others have been,” Keiser said.
Sand Valley has already been chosen to host the 2026 U.S. Mid-Amateur along with the Junior Amateur for both boys and girls.
In addition to passionate ownership, the family resorts also feature top-flight accommodations for players, officials and their families and space—lots of space—for everything a modern golf championships require.
“It’s a long walk and a big place,” said defending U.S. Women’s Open champion Yukla Saso of Erin Hills. “I have to save a lot of energy to play this place.”
Travel Wisconsin officials, who have the enviable chore of promoting golf here, remain amazed by the variety of options the state offers.
“Wisconsin has earned a reputation as a premier destination for championship golf in the United States, with 10 courses ranked on Golf Digest’s list of America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses—the most of any state. There’s simply no better place for unforgettable golf.” said Craig Trost, Director of Travel Wisconsin.
Head to the storied cathedrals of American golf by all means, but for the epicenter of golf’s championship venues, Wisconsin, on display once again this week, is all you need to see.