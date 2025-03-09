Xander Schauffele ‘Happy’ After Return From Rib Injury, but No More Moral Victories
For someone who won two majors last year, a T40 at 4 over result wouldn’t normally evoke a smile.
But for Xander Schauffele at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, just finishing 72 holes was an achievement in itself.
The 31-year-old was making his first start since the first week of January after being sidelined by a rib injury. After a final-round 69 (his low round of the week) at Bay Hill, Schauffele told PGATour.com he felt healthy again.
“That was the biggest thing. That’s probably the biggest win of the week,” Schauffele said. “Not being able to play enough golf coming in here, was rolling the dice a little bit. All scans were clean, but super happy with how I feel. Definitely, with the added golf didn’t feel any strain or any worse, so that’s a big bonus.”
Schauffele had limited reps coming into this week. However, he wanted to get back inside the ropes with the thick of the season coming up. Bay Hill is quite the litmus test, but he powered through it and extended his made-cut streak to 58 in a row.
“Austin (Kaiser, Schauffele’s caddie) was telling me this is probably the hardest place you can come back to out of any tournament, all year round, so happy to make the cut and get four rounds of golfing and feel good,” the world No. 3 said.
Moving forward, there won’t be any more moral victories. With the Players Championship next week, and the Masters less than a month after, the nine-time PGA Tour champion wants to return to the winner’s circle.
“I’m trying to convince myself to be in a good spot mentally regardless,” Schauffele said. “I can’t sit all year long and feel sorry for myself like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m just rusty, I haven’t played.’ That stuff doesn't matter in any sport, so it is what it is, and I'm gonna have to sort of pick up the pace.”