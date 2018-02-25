Transgender Texas Wrestler Wins Girls' State High School Title

Jason Fochtman /Houston Chronicle via AP

A transgender wrestler won the Texas girls' Class 6A 110-pound division title.

By Associated Press
February 25, 2018

CYPRESS, Texas -- For the second year in a row, a transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls' Class 6A 110-pound division.

Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez -- who he beat for the title in 2017-- in the final match Saturday.

Video posted online showed a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd following Beggs' win.

Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone. It was his steroid therapy treatments while wrestling girls that stirred a fierce debate about competitive fairness and transgender rights last season.

Beggs had asked to wrestle in the boys' division, but state law requires athletes to compete in the league that matches the gender on their birth certificate.

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now