CYPRESS, Texas -- For the second year in a row, a transgender wrestler has won the Texas girls' Class 6A 110-pound division.

Mack Beggs, an 18-year-old senior from Euless Trinity High School near Dallas, entered the tournament in Cypress outside of Houston with an undefeated record. He beat Chelsea Sanchez -- who he beat for the title in 2017-- in the final match Saturday.

Video posted online showed a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd following Beggs' win.

Beggs is in the process of transitioning from female to male and taking a low-dose of testosterone. It was his steroid therapy treatments while wrestling girls that stirred a fierce debate about competitive fairness and transgender rights last season.

WATCH: in a dramatic finish, transgender wrestler Mack Beggs rolls out of a possible pinfall to avoid defeat and win state. Met with boos from the crowd. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/72xRpzsQGN — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) February 24, 2018

Beggs had asked to wrestle in the boys' division, but state law requires athletes to compete in the league that matches the gender on their birth certificate.