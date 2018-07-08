Watch: Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Refs at AAU Basketball Game

Players, refs engage in massive brawl at AAU basketball game

By Scooby Axson
July 08, 2018

An AAU game near Atlanta was interrupted when a massive brawl took place between players and the game's officials.

During the fourth quarter of a game played by Chicago's R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, video shows that at least three players attacking an official while he is laying on the court. 

But R.A.W. (Real Athletes Work) Athletics coach Howard Martin said that an official began attacking his players, which started the brawl.

“A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him,” Martin tweeted. “Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys. Everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything.”

