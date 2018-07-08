An AAU game near Atlanta was interrupted when a massive brawl took place between players and the game's officials.

During the fourth quarter of a game played by Chicago's R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, video shows that at least three players attacking an official while he is laying on the court.

Clip I received...team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up...see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

But R.A.W. (Real Athletes Work) Athletics coach Howard Martin said that an official began attacking his players, which started the brawl.

“A ref actually walked up on one of our players and attacked him,” Martin tweeted. “Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys. Everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything.”