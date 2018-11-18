Watch: High School Football Championship Game Ends on Epic Play

This is just bonkers. 

By Charlotte Carroll
November 18, 2018

In one of the crazier high school finishes this year, Gonzaga beat DeMatha 46–43 for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship off a Hail Mary. 

But the Hail Mary wasn't the only insane moment of the last minute as there were multiple lead changes in the final minutes of Sunday's contest.

DeMatha led Gonzaga 36–33 with 45 seconds to play, when Gonzaga led a drive down to score and take a 40–36 lead. 

DeMatha senior Dominic Logan-Nealy then took a kick return all the way back for a touchdown to give his team a 43–40 lead with seconds to go. 

Choas then ensued as the Gonzaga quarterback, sophomore Caleb Williams, connected with a receiver in the endzone on the Hail Mary to give his team a win. He was on his own 41-yard-line when he threw the game-winning pass. Fans and players stormed the field after the touchdown to celebrate. 

With the win Gonzaga earned its first WCAC title since 2002.

