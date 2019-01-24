2019 McDonald's All-American Rosters Announced: James Wiseman Headlines Class

ESPN's No. 1 ranked James Wiseman headlines the list of prospects.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
January 24, 2019

The rosters for the 2019 McDonald's All-American game were unveiled on Thursday.

ESPN's No. 1 ranked James Wiseman headlines the list of prospects who will travel to Atlanta in the spring. Wiseman will be joined by fellow top-ranked prospects Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey and Jaden McDaniels.

For the first time in the game's history, one high school has three players in the event. Florida's Brandenton IMG Academy will see Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Early and Armando Bacot all in the game.

Six All-Americans, including Edwards and McDaniels, have yet to commit to a college program.

The 42nd annual McDonald's All-American game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 27th.

The full rosters are below: 

East

Precious Achiuwa (Undecided)

Cole Anthony (Undecided)

Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

Vernon Carey, Jr. (Duke)

Anthony Edwards (Undecided)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Josiah James (Tennessee)

Scottie Lewis (Florida)

Jaden McDaniels (Undecided)

Wendell Moore (Duke)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Trendon Watford (Undecided)

West

Bryan Antoine (Villanova)

Josh Green (Arizona)

Matthew Hurt (Undecided)

Tre Mann (Florida)

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky)

Isaiah Mobley (USC)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova)

Ocar Tshiebwe (West Virginia)

Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky)

Samuell Williamson (Louisville)

James Wiseman (Memphis)

You May Like

More High School

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message