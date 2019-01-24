The rosters for the 2019 McDonald's All-American game were unveiled on Thursday.

ESPN's No. 1 ranked James Wiseman headlines the list of prospects who will travel to Atlanta in the spring. Wiseman will be joined by fellow top-ranked prospects Anthony Edwards, Cole Anthony, Vernon Carey and Jaden McDaniels.

For the first time in the game's history, one high school has three players in the event. Florida's Brandenton IMG Academy will see Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Early and Armando Bacot all in the game.

Six All-Americans, including Edwards and McDaniels, have yet to commit to a college program.

The 42nd annual McDonald's All-American game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 27th.

The full rosters are below:

East

Precious Achiuwa (Undecided)

Cole Anthony (Undecided)

Armando Bacot (North Carolina)

Vernon Carey, Jr. (Duke)

Anthony Edwards (Undecided)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Josiah James (Tennessee)

Scottie Lewis (Florida)

Jaden McDaniels (Undecided)

Wendell Moore (Duke)

Isaiah Stewart (Washington)

Trendon Watford (Undecided)

West

Bryan Antoine (Villanova)

Josh Green (Arizona)

Matthew Hurt (Undecided)

Tre Mann (Florida)

Nico Mannion (Arizona)

Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky)

Isaiah Mobley (USC)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova)

Ocar Tshiebwe (West Virginia)

Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky)

Samuell Williamson (Louisville)

James Wiseman (Memphis)